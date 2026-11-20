Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked a British barrister to approach the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on her behalf for a new passport and a National Identity Card (NIC), documents seen by NDTV show.

In a letter to Preeti Rahm, the Acting High Commissioner in Delhi, on November 19, Hasina's legal representative, Steven Powles KC, said that he was following up on his earlier letter of November 9, urging a reply "as a matter of urgency".

Powles also said that the High Commission wanted proof that he was acting for Hasina.

"I accordingly attach to this letter a signed authorisation to act on her behalf. We look forward to your reply as a matter of urgency," he wrote.

The authorisation, signed by Hasina and dated November 9, allowed Powles to file the application for a new passport and NIC with the High Commissioner in New Delhi.

"I hereby authorise my legal representative, Mr Steven Powles KC (Barrister) of Matrix Chambers, London, UK, to make a request for a new passport and a National Identity Card to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India," she wrote.

Hasina, who fled to India amid a mass uprising in 2024, has vowed to return to Bangladesh in December.

A Bangladesh court had sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters.

The Bangladeshi prosecutor who secured her death sentence has said that she will be executed if she returns home.

"Sheikh Hasina has no option but to face the execution of the verdict," Md Aminul Islam told reporters this month, responding to reports she planned to return from self-imposed exile in India.

He added that she missed the deadline to appeal her conviction, leaving her with no further legal recourse.

"The statute says that an appeal must be filed within 30 days of the delivery of the judgement," he said.