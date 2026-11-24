Ovarian cancer can be difficult to recognise in its early stages primarily because it rarely causes noticeable symptoms until it has grown or spread, and any early signs mimic common, everyday health issues. In medical terms, ovarian cancer is a growth of abnormal cells that starts in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or nearby abdominal lining. Symptoms of ovarian cancer often feel like everyday digestive or menstrual issues, therefore, recognising persistent changes is the best way to catch it early.

Dr Arrjun Sankaran, a Hyderabad-based Cancer Surgeon, shared a similar case study in an Instagram post. In the post, he revealed that a 48-year-old patient took gas tablets for weeks. But it wasn't gas.

"She thought it was just gas. She had 3 signs: Tummy felt tight, felt full fast and frequent urination. It was ovarian cancer," Dr Sankaran wrote in the post.

"Found early, it's easier to treat," he mentioned.

Early warning signs of ovarian cancer include bloating, mild pelvic or abdominal pain, feeling full quickly while eating, and frequent urination. These are often mistaken for benign conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), urinary tract infections (UTIs), PMS, or menopause. However, unlike temporary digestive or menstrual issues, ovarian cancer symptoms tend to be persistent, occurring almost daily for several weeks.

Dr Sankaran shared these 4 symptoms that women shouldn't ignore:

Bloating

Feeling full fast

Belly pain

Peeing often

According to Dr Sankaran, if you have been experiencing these symptoms for 3 weeks or more, see a doctor.

"See a gynaecologist: A blood test and a scan. Simple tests can check," he advised.

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Symptoms of ovarian cancer explained

In its earliest stages, ovarian cancer may not cause noticeable signs. When symptoms do appear, the four most common warning signs include:

Persistent bloating

Pelvic or abdominal pain

Trouble eating

Urinary changes

Other possible symptoms include:

Unexplained extreme fatigue

Changes in bowel habits, such as new constipation or diarrhea

Lower back pain

Pain during intercourse

Unusual vaginal bleeding or discharge, especially after menopause

Unexplained weight loss or swelling in the legs

Ovarian cancer mimics digestive issues because the ovaries sit deep inside the pelvic cavity right next to the stomach, small intestine, and colon. As abnormal cells grow or spread, they physically press on the digestive tract and cause fluid buildup, producing symptoms nearly identical to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), acid reflux, or chronic constipation.

READ | Bloating That Won't Go Away? The Ovarian Cancer Symptoms Women Often Overlook

When to see a doctor

Occasional bloating or stomach issues are normal. Doctors look for specific patterns to tell everyday issues apart from potential warning signs. See a gynaecologist if any symptoms are new or unusual for your body, are frequent (occurring 12 or more times a month) and persistent (lasting daily or nearly every day for more than 2 to 3 weeks).

Seek immediate medical help if you experience sudden, severe abdominal pain, heavy vaginal bleeding, or difficulty breathing. If you have a strong family history of ovarian or breast cancer, or known genetic mutations such as BRCA1 or BRCA2, let your doctor know right away so they can evaluate your risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.