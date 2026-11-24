If you have scrolled through Instagram Reels, you have likely seen health enthusiasts and influencers sipping a thick, slightly cloudy beverage. This simple concoction is made by soaking okra pods, commonly known as bhindi, in water overnight. Not just wellness influencers, renowned cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra also called it a potent remedy. Okra, or lady finger, is a nutrient-rich vegetable packed with vitamins A, C and K, folate and magnesium. It's also high in dietary fibre, which is essential for promoting good digestive health. While okra water has gained popularity, what exactly happens to your body when you incorporate this beverage into your daily routine?

Benefits of drinking okra water regularly

When okra pods soak in water, they release mucilage, a thick, gel-like soluble fibre. Making this drink a daily habit may offer a few gentle perks:

1. Smoother digestion

The soluble fibre and hydration work together to soften stool, feed healthy gut bacteria, and support regular bowel movements. It can help ease mild constipation. However, straining out the pods removes the insoluble fibre of okra, meaning you get less digestive benefit than eating the whole vegetable.

2. Stale blood sugar

Okra's soluble fibre slows down how quickly sugar is absorbed in the digestive tract, which may help blunt post-meal blood glucose spikes. Additionally, okra is an excellent vegetable for individuals with type-2 diabetes.

3. Better hydration

Starting your morning with a glass of okra water boosts daily fluid intake while delivering trace amounts of polyphenols, vitamin C, and minerals.

4. Indirect weight support

Swapping sugary morning drinks for okra water reduces calorie intake. Additionally, the fibre content can promote fullness, helping curb appetite.

It is important to note that scientific research specifically on okra water is still very limited. When you strain out the pods, you leave behind most of the insoluble fibre and dense nutrients found in the whole vegetable.

READ | "Okra Water Is A Potent Remedy," Says Cardiologist; Here Are All The Benefits

How to prepare okra water

Rinse 4 to 5 fresh okra pods under running water

Cut off the ends and make small slits

Soak them in a glass of water overnight

Strain out the pods, give the liquid a stir, and drink it in the morning on an empty stomach

If the earthy taste feels too plain, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or a few mint leaves can make it more refreshing.

Potential side effects and safety concerns

While incorporating okra water into your diet may offer several health benefits, it is essential not to overconsume it.

For some individuals, consuming large amounts of okra can lead to gastrointestinal issues, including bloating or gas, due to its high fibre content.

If you take diabetes medications such as metformin or insulin, adding daily okra water could lower your blood sugar too much or interfere with how certain drugs are absorbed. Talk to your doctor before adding okra water to your diet.

Okra is relatively high in oxalates. Consuming it every day can contribute to calcium oxalate stone formation if you have a history of kidney stones.

Okra also contains vitamin K. Regular consumption may interact with blood-thinning medications.

READ | Okra Water: 4 Potential Side Effects You Must Know

In summary, drinking okra water daily can bring about numerous health benefits, especially in promoting digestion, regulating blood sugar, and enhancing heart health. As with any trendy health remedy, it's crucial to approach it with balance and consideration for your individual health needs. If you're curious about trying okra water, start by incorporating it into your routine in small quantities and listen to how your body responds.

Remember, it works best alongside, rather than as a replacement for, consuming whole vegetables.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.