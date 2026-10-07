If endometriosis can affect the bowel, bladder, kidneys, nerves, fertility and, in rare cases, even the lungs, why do we still dismiss it as "bad period pain"?

On last weekend's episode of NDTV Lifeline, this was the question we set out to explore: Endometriosis, the disease millions of women live with, but one that is still too often misunderstood, dismissed and diagnosed late.

For years, women with endometriosis have heard the same things: "It happens to everyone." "Take a painkiller." "Periods are supposed to hurt." "You're overreacting."

And so, many simply learn to live with the pain. But what happens when the pain is so severe that it stops you from going to work, studying, travelling, exercising or simply living a normal life?

That is where the conversation needs to change. Endometriosis is a chronic disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, most commonly around the ovaries, fallopian tubes and pelvic lining. It can cause inflammation, scar tissue and adhesions, and in some women can involve the bowel, bladder, ureters, nerves and, rarely, the chest.

And perhaps the most damaging thing about endometriosis is not just the disease itself. It is how often the pain is normalised.

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The World Health Organization estimates that endometriosis affects around 1 in 10 women of reproductive age globally, approximately 190 million women and girls. WHO also says the average time to diagnosis can take 4 to 12 years.

Think about that for a moment. 4 to 12 years of pain and unanswered questions. 4 to 12 years of being told that this is simply what periods feel like. And unfortunately, those years can have consequences. Endometriosis can affect fertility, sexual health, mental health, work and everyday quality of life. Among women experiencing infertility, a significant proportion may have endometriosis.

When period pain is no longer "normal"

A period should not routinely leave you unable to function.

Severe menstrual pain, chronic pelvic pain, pain during sex, painful bowel movements or urination, heavy bleeding, fatigue and persistent bloating can all be symptoms that need to be discussed with a doctor.

Because a woman who repeatedly says, "I cannot live normally for a few days every month," should not simply be told to tolerate it.

During our conversation, Tanya Rajwedi shared what living with endometriosis had meant for her. For years, life simply did not feel normal. The pain and symptoms affected her ability to live the kind of everyday life many of us take for granted. "If you can't live a normal life like I couldn't, it's not normal periods." It is a simple statement, but perhaps that is exactly why it is so powerful.

Because pain may be common. Debilitating pain is not something women should simply accept. Tanya also made an important point: awareness cannot stop with women.

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"Families need to support women in every possible way."

Believe her when she says she is in pain. Help her seek the right medical advice. Don't tell her she is exaggerating. Don't compare her pain with someone else's. And don't make her feel guilty for needing help.

Endometriosis is not just a gynaecological issue. It can become a family, emotional, social and economic issue because it can affect a woman's ability to work, study, maintain relationships and participate in everyday life.

One reason is that endometriosis can look different in different women.

"Some women may have extensive disease but relatively few symptoms. Others can experience severe pain even when the disease appears less extensive. The symptoms can also overlap with gastrointestinal, urinary and other conditions, making the journey to a diagnosis complicated", shared our Doc on call, Dr Rahul Manchanda, Head, Gynae Endoscopy Unit: PSRI & Holy Family Hospital & Director, Manchanda's Endoscopic Center.

That is why awareness matters among women, families and healthcare professionals.

Endometriosis is not always confined to reproductive organs. "Depending on where the disease develops, it can affect the bowel or bladder. Ureteric involvement can potentially threaten kidney function. Nerve involvement can cause significant pain and neurological symptoms. And although rare, endometriosis can involve the chest and lungs", added Dr Manchanda.

That is why calling it simply "bad period pain" can be dangerously misleading. The disease can have a much wider impact. What women and families need to know. There is no single treatment that works for every woman. Management depends on symptoms, severity, individual circumstances, treatment preferences and whether pregnancy is desired.

"Treatment can include pain relief, hormonal therapy and, in some cases, surgery. And no, a normal ultrasound does not necessarily mean that everything is fine", adds Dr Manchanda.

Another important point came out that not only women trying to conceive need treatment and pregnancy should not be considered a "cure". Also, hysterectomy is not a guaranteed cure for endometriosis.

One practical step women can take is to track their symptoms, not just when their period starts, but pain severity, bowel and bladder symptoms, bloating, fatigue, medication response and days when pain forces them to miss work or social activities.

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A symptom diary can help make an important conversation with a doctor more specific.

"Yoga, along with deep breathing exercises, can help calm the mind and body. Certain yoga poses can also help ease discomfort and support overall wellbeing," says Mama Jo, Yoga & wellness coach.

Perhaps the biggest tragedy of endometriosis is not simply that millions of women live with it. It is that many have been taught to live through it.

Tanya's experience is a reminder that we need to stop measuring women's suffering by how much pain they can tolerate.

The question should not be: "Can you manage the pain?" It should be: "Why are you having this pain, and how can we help?"

Periods are a normal part of life. Living with debilitating pain every month should not be.

Remember, Endometriosis is not just a bad period. It is a chronic disease.

We need greater awareness. Earlier recognition. Better access to care. And, most importantly, families who listen, believe and support.

Because sometimes, the first step towards diagnosis is simply believing a woman when she says: "This pain is not normal."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.