Ananya Panday made an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9's latest episode with her namesake and businesswoman, Ananya Birla. During the episode, she revealed that she underwent a lymphatic drainage massage to fit into the outfit. She said, "I have done lymphatic drainage to fit into this outfit." Pandey also said that she might be experiencing brain fog due to the lymphatic drainage massage.

A lot of people want to have a slimmer and snatched look, and lymphatic drainage massage may help with that. While the treatment is often promoted as a wellness or beauty technique, it is important to understand what it actually does. Lymphatic drainage is primarily a technique that is used to help lymph fluid move through the body. It can have an important medical role in people with conditions such as lymphedema, where fluid builds up in tissues and causes swelling. But does moving lymph fluid actually help a healthy person lose weight or become slimmer? Dr Rahul N.S., Consultant - Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, explains what the procedure actually does, its benefits, side effects and more.

What Is Lymphatic Drainage?

The lymphatic system acts as a drainage system in the human body. It collects excess fluid, proteins and waste materials that leak from tiny blood vessels called capillaries into surrounding tissues. This network consists of small and larger tubes that collect these substances and eventually return them to the bloodstream.

"The lymphatic system primarily functions as a drainage system. It collects excess fluids, proteins and waste that leak from the minute blood vessels called capillaries into the tissues and returns them to the bloodstream," explains Dr Rahul.

The lymphatic system also plays a role in maintaining fluid balance, supporting immunity and absorbing fats from the digestive system.

How Is Lymphatic Drainage Done?

Manual lymphatic drainage is a specialised massage technique that uses gentle, rhythmic movements on the skin. Unlike a deep-tissue massage, it generally does not involve strong pressure. A trained professional uses specific movements to help the lymph fluid move through functioning lymphatic vessels and towards lymph nodes. The technique is commonly used as part of treatment for lymphedema and certain types of swelling.

However, lymphatic drainage should not be treated like an ordinary beauty massage, particularly when it is being used for a medical condition.

Can Lymphatic Drainage Make You Look Slimmer?

It can make a person appear slimmer temporarily, but it does not mean that body fat has been lost. When excess fluid is removed from swollen tissues, the affected area may look less puffy or more defined. This temporary change in appearance may be why some people choose lymphatic drainage before an important event or when they want to fit into certain clothes.

Dr Rahul agrees that lymphatic drainage can give a slimmer appearance but he also cautions against using the treatment simply for this purpose. "There is a possibility of looking thinner temporarily. However, lymphatic drainage is not recommended for a healthy adult," he says.

Who Actually Needs Lymphatic Drainage?

Lymphatic drainage helps in managing certain medical conditions, particularly lymphedema, where lymphatic fluid builds up in tissues and causes swelling. It may also be recommended in certain situations following surgery or cancer treatment, depending on the patient's condition and medical advice. For someone who does not have a lymphatic problem or swelling, undergoing the treatment purely to appear thinner is a different matter.

What Are The Possible Benefits?

For people who have a medical need for it, lymphatic drainage may help reduce swelling and improve the movement of accumulated fluid. Potential benefits can include:

Reducing swelling: It can help move excess lymphatic fluid away from affected tissues.

It can help move excess lymphatic fluid away from affected tissues. Reducing puffiness: Movement of excess fluid may temporarily make certain areas look less swollen.

Movement of excess fluid may temporarily make certain areas look less swollen. Improving comfort: People with lymphatic swelling may experience less heaviness or discomfort.

People with lymphatic swelling may experience less heaviness or discomfort. Supporting lymphedema management: It can form part of a broader treatment plan recommended by healthcare professionals.

What Are The Side Effects And Risks?

Lymphatic drainage can have side effects. Some people may experience fatigue, headache, nausea or increased urination after the treatment.

More serious complications are also possible, particularly when the treatment is performed in an unsuitable person or without proper medical assessment. These can include skin infection, cellulitis, blood clots or deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and, in severe situations, stroke.

"There are several possible side effects, ranging from mild symptoms such as fatigue, headache, nausea and frequent urination to more serious complications such as skin infection, cellulitis, DVT and stroke," says Dr. Rahul.

This is why lymphatic drainage should not automatically be considered a harmless treatment simply because it involves gentle massage.

Who Should Avoid It?

People with certain medical conditions may need to avoid lymphatic drainage or undergo it only under medical supervision. This includes people with conditions such as active infections, blood clots or DVT, and certain heart or kidney problems.

Anyone with unexplained swelling should first consult a doctor rather than attempting to manage it through massage. Swelling can sometimes indicate an underlying medical problem that requires diagnosis and treatment.

Lymphatic drainage may temporarily make someone look slimmer by reducing fluid-related swelling, but it does not burn body fat or produce meaningful weight loss. "Lymphatic drainage should definitely not be considered by healthy adults without any underlying medical conditions, as the risks definitely outweigh the benefits," Dr Rahul concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.