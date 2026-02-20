7 Exercises To Reduce Swelling In The Feet, Ankles

Swelling in the feet and ankles is a major problem that is faced by a lot of people. Also known as edema, this can happen due to fluid retention and poor circulation which is a result of prolonged standing/sitting, injury, pregnancy, high salt intake, or medications. Swelling in the feet and ankles can also be a result of underlying heart, kidney or liver problems which causes fluid to collect in the tissues. In some cases, the swelling can be temporary and in other cases, it can be a result of chronic health issues.

If you're suffering from edema, it is important that you find the root cause of the issue. This can help you address the issue in a targeted manner. If it is a temporary problem, you can perform certain exercises which can help alleviate it by improving circulation and lymphatic drainage. Here are some exercises that can help reduce swelling in the feet and ankles.

Exercises To Reduce Swelling In The Feet, Ankles

1. Ankle Pumps

This exercise is similar to the natural pumping action of your calf muscles, which helps to propel fluid upward against gravity and out of the lower extremities. To perform this exercise, lie down on your back or sit comfortably with your legs extended straight out in front of you. Slowly point your toes toward your head, flexing your ankles fully, then reverse the motion by pointing your toes away from you. Complete 10 to 20 repetitions per set, and repeat this several times a day. This exercise can be beneficial for people with desk jobs or limited mobility.

2. Ankle Circles

Ankle circles improve joint mobility while stimulating blood flow around the ankles and feet. Sit on a stable chair or stand holding onto a wall for support, then lift one foot a few inches off the ground. Using your big toe as a guide, draw large, slow circles in the air. Start with 10 clockwise rotations followed by 10 counterclockwise, then switch to the other foot. Complete two to three sets per session. This movement massages the surrounding tissues, improves flexibility, and lymphatic drainage, which is important for reducing edema.

3. Toe Lifts

This exercise promotes venous return from the forefoot and toes where swelling often starts. Sit or stand while keeping heels firmly planted on the floor, lift all your toes as high as possible toward the ceiling, spreading them slightly for added engagement, then lower them slowly. Perform 15 repetitions per foot, resting briefly before doing two to three sets daily. This helps to activate the intrinsic foot muscles, which act like tiny pumps to push fluid backward toward the heart.

4. Calf Raises

Calf raises help to squeeze excess fluid out of the feet and ankles efficiently. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, placing your hands on a wall or chair for balance. Rise up onto your tiptoes as high as comfortable, holding the peak position for two seconds to maximise contraction, then lower back down with control. Start with 10 to 15 reps for two sets, and then you can progress to single-leg variations. This exercise not only reduces swelling but also builds endurance.

5. Heel Slides

Heel slides engage the hamstrings and quadriceps to help in fluid movement up the legs. Sit in a chair with feet flat on the floor, then slide one heel toward your body by bending the knee, hold for a moment to feel the stretch, and slide it back out. Alternate sides for 10 to 15 reps per leg, completing two sets. This promotes overall leg circulation, reducing ankle puffiness.

6. Straight Leg Raises

Straight leg raises help to shift fluid while the elevation helps in drainage. Lie on your back with one knee bent for stability. Then lift the opposite straight leg off the ground, hold for three to five seconds, and then lower slowly. Do 10 reps per leg for two sets.

7. Walking or Marching

Lastly, brisk walking or marching in place for 20 to 30 minutes daily, can be beneficial. Opt for pool walking if joints ache, as water provides natural compression. This activity helps in comprehensive decongestion and pairs well with cardio routines.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.