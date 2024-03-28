Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of Water Retention (Edema)

Mild fluid retention can be managed with a few simple lifestyle changes

Water retention or edema is a common issue that leads to swelling in different parts of the body. It is caused by fluid build-up in the body tissues. Water retention can also be a sign of some health issues. When your body's hydration levels are not balanced well, the tissues tend to hold fluid. Water retention usually affects the legs, ankles, feet, face and hands. Read on to know the symptoms of water retention in the body and more about this condition.

Signs and Symptoms of water retention

Common symptoms of fluid retention include:

Swelling in the affected body part, usually feet, ankles and hands

Stiff joints

Ache in the affected part

Weight fluctuations

Bloating in the abdominal area

Puffiness of the face, hips or abdomen

Stretched and shiny skin, especially in the affected area

Feeling of heaviness in legs

Causes of edema

Some medications or pregnancy can cause edema. Other causes of edema include:

Standing or sitting for too long

Too much consumption of salt

Heart failure

DVT

Kidney disease

Liver conditions

Menstruation

Flying in an airplane

Long-term protein deficiency

Tips to deal with edema:

Mild fluid retention can be managed with a few simple changes:

Reduce the amount of salt you consume on a daily basis.

Cut back on dehydrating drinks such as coffee, alcohol and caffeinated drinks.

Stay physically active. Exercising regularly can help prevent fluid retention in the body.

Add enough potassium and magnesium-rich foods to your diet.

Consume foods with vitamin B6 to prevent edema.

Long-term deficiency of protein can also trigger water retention. Add enough protein-rich foods to your daily diet.

Keep your feet upward to help the water move upward.

Compression socks and leggings can also help prevent fluid from accumulating.

These tips can help manage edema. However, if the condition is severe, it is wise to see your healthcare expert immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.