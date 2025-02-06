7 Effective Ways To Lose Water Weight

People who weigh themselves regularly may notice weight fluctuations. This can happen due to water retention. Water weight is usually temporary and harmless. Water weight, also called edema, is the buildup of excess water or fluid in the body. This can happen for various reasons, such as eating foods high in salt, hormonal changes or even certain medical conditions. Many people experience water weight changes when they start a new diet, increase exercise or undergo changes in their hydration levels. Bloating, especially in the abdominal area, swollen legs, feet and ankles, puffiness of the abdomen, face and hips, weight fluctuations and stiff joints are a few symptoms of water retention in the body. If you want to shed your water weight quickly and safely, here are some tips for you.

7 Ways to reduce water weight

1. Exercise

Physical activity promotes circulation and can help your body release excess water through sweat. Regular exercise will also help reduce puffiness and swelling.

2. Increase potassium intake

Potassium-rich foods like bananas, spinach and sweet potatoes can help balance sodium levels in your body and reduce water retention.

3. Control your salt consumption

High salt consumption increases fluid retention in the body. Try to reduce your consumption of salty foods and read labels to keep track of your sodium intake.

4. Magnesium supplementation might help

Magnesium can help regulate fluid balance in the body. Studies also suggest that magnesium can ease water retention. Foods rich in magnesium include nuts, pumpkin seeds, whole grains and leafy green vegetables.

5. Supplementation

Dandelion supplements might help manage water weight. Research has shown that dandelion has a diuretic effect. Consult an expert before adding these to your diet.

6. Stay hydrated

Drinking more water will not increase your water weight. Drinking enough water helps reduce water weight. Your body hold on to more water when you are dehydrated. Proper hydration allows your body to flush out excess water and sodium.

7. Manage stress

High stress levels means excess cortisol in that body which may increase water weight. Incorporating stress-reducing practices like yoga or meditation can be beneficial.

Water retention can increase your weight and cause bloating. However, it is temporary. Try these strategies and reduce your water weight safely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.