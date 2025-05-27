Add These Foods To Your Summer Diet Today To Reduce Water Retention & Bloating

Water retention and bloating occur when excess fluids build up in the body's tissues, leading to swelling especially in the hands, feet, and abdomen and a feeling of fullness or puffiness. This can be caused by factors like heat, hormonal changes, high sodium intake, or dehydration. Bloating may also result from digestive issues like gas buildup or constipation. Fortunately, certain foods with diuretic properties or rich in fibre, potassium, and hydration can help flush out excess sodium and fluid, support digestion, and ease discomfort. Including these foods in your summer diet can naturally reduce water retention and bloating while keeping you cool and refreshed. In this article, we share a list of foods you can add to your diet to overcome water retention and bloating.

These foods will help reduce water retention & bloating this summer

1. Cucumber

Cucumbers are over 95% water and contain natural antioxidants like quercetin. Their high water content promotes hydration and supports the kidneys in flushing out excess salt and toxins, reducing puffiness and bloating especially in hot weather.

2. Watermelon

This juicy summer fruit acts as a natural diuretic due to its water and potassium content. It helps balance fluid levels and reduce swelling while satisfying sweet cravings without added sugars that contribute to bloating.

3. Lemon water

Drinking water with fresh lemon stimulates digestion, encourages urination, and helps alkaline the body. It gently detoxifies the system and prevents water retention caused by high sodium or sluggish digestion.

4. Celery

Celery is rich in water, potassium, and a compound called phthalide, which can relax the tissues of the arteries and promote fluid balance. It's also high in fibre, aiding smooth digestion and reducing abdominal bloating.

5. Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, a digestive enzyme that helps break down proteins and reduce inflammation in the gut. This can help ease bloating related to poor digestion or inflammation.

6. Yogurt

Probiotic-rich yogurt supports gut health by balancing intestinal bacteria, improving digestion, and reducing gas and bloating. Choose plain, unsweetened varieties to avoid added sugars that can worsen symptoms.

7. Ginger

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. It calms the stomach, reduces gas, and stimulates bile production, helping your body break down food more efficiently and preventing bloating.

8. Asparagus

Asparagus acts as a natural diuretic and contains inulin, a type of prebiotic fibre that promotes healthy gut bacteria. This supports digestion and helps reduce both water retention and belly bloat.

9. Bananas

Rich in potassium, bananas help counteract the effects of sodium and balance fluid levels in the body. This makes them especially effective for reducing bloating caused by salty foods.

10. Mint

Fresh mint relaxes the digestive tract and helps expel gas, easing bloating and stomach discomfort. Adding mint leaves to your summer drinks or salads can be both soothing and refreshing.

Incorporate these healthy foods into your diet today to help reduce water retention and bloating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.