Can Rolling A Tennis Ball Under Your Glutes Relieve Sciatic Pain? An Easy Step By Step Guide

If you have ever dealt with sciatic pain, you already know how frustrating it can be. Patients facing this condition feel a deep ache in the lower back, the sharp twinge down the leg, the feeling that sitting for too long is your worst enemy. In search of relief, many people turn to simple home remedies, and one that keeps popping up is rolling a tennis ball under your glutes. It sounds almost too easy, but the question which may arise, does it work?

Why your glutes matter in sciatic pain

Sciatic pain usually happens when the sciatic nerve is irritated or compressed. This nerve runs from your lower back, through your hips and buttocks, and down each leg. According to a study published on the National Library of Medicine, rolling a tennis ball under the glutes serves as an effective, low-cost technique for relieving sciatic. Research indicates that applying pressure to these trigger points can reduce muscle rigidity, improve blood circulation, and alleviate nerve compression.

Long hours of sitting, poor posture, lack of movement, or even intense workouts can make these muscles tight and knotted. When that happens, pain can radiate along the nerve. This is where a tennis ball comes in.

As per Journal of Physical Therapy Science, 80% of people experience low back pain at least once in their lives, making it one of the most frequent reasons for hospital visits. This condition often leads to symptoms in the lower limbs, including radiating pain

How a tennis ball can help

Rolling a tennis ball under your glutes works like a form of self-massage, which applies gentle and more targeted pressure to tight spots and trigger muscle points. This pressure can help the muscle fibres relax, improve blood flow, and reduce tension around the sciatic nerve.

This could be an easy way of giving yourself a mini deep tissue massage, without the cost or the appointment.

Step by step guide to using a tennis ball safely

You do not need fancy equipment or a lot of space. Just a tennis ball and a bit of patience.

Step 1: Find a comfortable surface

Start on the floor, ideally on a yoga mat or carpet. If the floor feels too intense, you can do this on a firm bed or sofa to reduce pressure.

Step 2: Sit and place the ball

Sit down and place the tennis ball under one side of your glutes. It is best to work one side at a time, even if both sides feel tight.

Step 3: Adjust your weight

Gently lean into the ball, using your hands and feet to control how much weight you put on it. This should feel uncomfortable but not painful. Sharp or shooting pain is a sign to ease off.

Step 4: Roll slowly

Make small, slow movements. Roll the ball around the fleshy part of your buttock, pausing when you find a tender spot. Hold that position for about 20 to 30 seconds and breathe deeply.

Step 5: Add a gentle stretch

For a deeper release, try crossing the ankle of the working side over the opposite knee, like a seated figure four stretch. This increases the pressure slightly and targets the piriformis muscle.

Step 6: Switch sides

After one to two minutes, switch to the other side. There is no need to rush. Slow and controlled movements work best.

How often should you do it?

You can do this once or twice a day, especially after long periods of sitting or at the end of the day. Even two to five minutes per side can make a noticeable difference over time. Consistency matters more than intensity.

What benefits can you expect?

Many people report reduced tightness in the hips and glutes, improved mobility, and a decrease in sciatic pain over time. It can also help you become more aware of tight areas in your body, which is useful for preventing future flare ups.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.