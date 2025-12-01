Shilpa Shetty’s Banded Feet Elevated Glute Bridge Exercise Has These Benefits

The glute bridge is a type of resistance training that can work wonders for your hips and the back of your legs. This exercise strengthens the muscles of your posterior chain, especially the glutes and hamstrings, which play a key role in maintaining posture, balance and everyday movement. The best part is that you do not need any fancy equipment or a large space. Simply lie down on a mat or the floor, and you are ready. It is a great activity for both beginners and experienced individuals to include in any fitness routine.

Shilpa Shetty, known for her commitment to fitness, has now shared a video on Instagram where she was seen executing a variation of the glute bridge. It is called the banded feet elevated glute bridge. The 50-year-old lay on her back and bent her knees, resting her feet on a block. A dumbbell was placed on her belly for an extra challenge. Grasping the dumbbell with both hands, she slowly raised her body up and down in repeated motions, taking measured breaths. Her side note read, “Glutes on (fire emoji).”

Benefits Of Banded Feet Elevated Glute Bridge

Increases hip flexion range and provides a greater glute max hypertrophy stimulus.

Elevation shifts the load to the posterior chain while minimising lumbar extension.

The band provides lateral tension, leading to enhanced glute med or upper-glute activation.

Improves hip external-rotation stability and knee alignment.

Enhances posterior pelvic tilt control for safer, more efficient glute engagement.

Previously, Shilpa Shetty highlighted the benefits of three core workout variations. They were:

Strengthens core muscles and improves abdominal endurance.

Enhances abs definition when combined with overall fitness and healthy eating.

Targets the rectus abdominis, the main abdominal muscle.

Increases core muscle mass for a firmer, toned midsection.

Improves posture and overall core strength.

Boosts muscle definition, making it a valuable addition to any fitness routine.

We hope that Shilpa Shetty continues to motivate us with her exercise routine. Agreed?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.