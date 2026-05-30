As summer reaches its peak, many people believe that sweating heavily because of the heat means the body is “detoxing.” However, health experts say this is one of the most common misconceptions linked to hot weather and exercise. Sweating is mainly the body's natural cooling mechanism, while the liver and kidneys are actually responsible for handling most of the body's detoxification process.

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has recently addressed this myth. She explains that while sweating itself is not detoxification, movement during warmer conditions can still offer several important health benefits.

In her video, she says, “Skipping your workout because of the heat? Don't let the mistake repeat.”

“We often associate summer with slowing down, less movement and more rest. But physiologically, here is where your body is actually working harder to maintain balance. Yes, our liver is our primary detox organ but our body also uses skin as a source of elimination, especially in the heat. But here's the catch. This system works best when there is circulation,” the nutritionist adds.

Pooja Makhija further explains that what truly helps improve circulation is movement itself. Highlighting the difference between passive sweating and sweating through exercise, she says, “Yes, exercise increases circulation, lymphatic drainage as well as improves or increases the efficiency of sweating. Now sitting down and passively sweating can cool you, agreed. But when you actually move and sweat through movement, it supports you. So, exercising during summer is not just about burning calories, it is also about supporting your body when it needs it most.”

In the caption, the expert reflects on how physical activity helps improve circulation. She writes, “Better circulation supports: nutrient delivery, oxygen transport, lymphatic movement, heat adaptation, metabolic flexibility.”

According to her, even gentle movements like walking, mobility exercises, and strength training can support vascular health and overall body function.

She also highlights the concept of heat acclimation. Regular and mindful movement in warmer temperatures may gradually improve sweat efficiency, plasma volume, cardiovascular response and thermoregulation. Over time, this can help the body handle heat more effectively.

Referring to scientific studies, the nutritionist notes that repeated heat exposure combined with movement may improve thermoregulatory efficiency, while exercise itself is strongly associated with better circulation and vascular health.

“Movement in summer isn't punishment. Smart movement is how you train resilience. Hydrate. Adjust intensity. Respect the heat. But move,” she concludes.

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