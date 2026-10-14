Skincare routines often focus on the face but caring for the rest of the body is equally important. Dry brushing has gained attention as a simple body-care practice that involves using a natural-bristle brush on dry skin. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some of the potential benefits of dry brushing. She explains how it helps reduce the appearance of cellulite.

In a post shared on Instagram, Nmami writes, "Dry brushing is a practice that involves using a natural-bristle brush to gently massage the skin in a specific pattern. The brush is typically moved in long, upward strokes, starting at the feet and working up the body."

Benefits of Dry Brushing

1. Skin exfoliation

Dry brushing exfoliates the skin by removing dead skin cells. "This can help to improve the appearance of the skin, leaving it feeling smoother and softer," Nmami writes.

2. Blood stimulation

The practice helps stimulate blood circulation in the body. "This can help to improve the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the skin, as well as the removal of toxins," she adds.

3. Helps in Lymphatic Drainage

The lymphatic system is responsible for draining toxins from the body. Dry brushing can help to stimulate the lymphatic system as well as reduce the appearance of cellulite.

4. Rejuvenates the Body

Dry brushing can help to improve circulation and energy levels. It will leave you feeling more refreshed and energised.

5. Improves the Appearance of Cellulite

Cellulite is caused by a buildup of fat and toxins in the skin. Dry brushing can help to break up these deposits and thereby improve the appearance of cellulite.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.