Metabolism is something we hear all the time, especially when conversations around weight, fitness and health come up. Simply put, it is the process through which your body converts nutrients from the food you eat into energy, which it then uses to carry out essential functions. Your metabolism can be influenced by several factors, including age, gender, muscle-to-fat ratio, diet, physical activity and hormone function. Eating well, getting adequate sleep and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help support healthy metabolic function.

However, when metabolism slows down due to certain factors, the body may show signs that something is not quite right. Recognising these signs early can help you understand what may be happening and take the necessary steps. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee speaks about metabolic dysfunction and highlights some of the warning signs to watch out for in her latest video on Instagram.

“How do you know that you have a slow metabolism?” she asks. Answering the question, Anjali explains, “The body gives you the warning signs much before the weight gain begins to happen.”

According to her, if you wake up in the morning feeling tired, experience brain fog, need several cups of coffee to get through the day, are constipated most of the time, feel cold, notice a lot of belly fat accumulating or feel generally low in life, it could be a sign that your metabolism is slowing down.

“The earlier you spot these warning signs, the easier it is to reverse them because metabolic dysfunction is a real thing and it can be controlled by taking the right diet and supplements,” she adds.

Here's the video:

In the caption, she mentions, “A slow metabolism can show up in ways you may not immediately connect to your metabolism.”

The earlier you recognise the warning signs, she says, the sooner you can work on correcting the underlying metabolic imbalance with the right diet and support.

So, the next time your body feels a little off, pay attention to these signs instead of simply brushing them aside. Your body may be telling you that it is time to take better care of it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.