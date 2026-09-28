When someone starts a weight-loss diet, they automatically load their diet with fruits. Most people believe that increasing their fruit intake is a surefire way to lose weight. However, while fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre, there's a growing conversation around whether excessive fruit consumption can counteract weight loss goals.

Fruits are widely recognised for their nutritional benefits. They are low in calories and high in essential nutrients, making them a popular choice for weight loss diets. Many individuals find that by replacing higher-calorie snacks with fruits, they can enjoy satisfying, sweet options that quench their cravings without the extra calories. For example, swapping a bag of chips for an apple or a banana can lead to a lower overall caloric intake, particularly if the person is mindful about their overall diet. However, excessive fruit intake can technically lead to weight gain.

"Fruits are an important part of a healthy weight loss diet because they provide vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and dietary fibre, while generally being nutrient-dense and relatively low in energy. However, excessive fruit consumption can contribute to weight gain, just like excessive intake of any calorie-containing food. Fruits contain natural sugars, and eating large quantities, particularly calorie-dense fruits such as mangoes, bananas, grapes and chikoo, can increase overall calorie intake," explains Kiran Dalal, Chief Dietitian at Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad.

How to strategically add fruits to your weight loss diet?

"When trying to lose weight, replacing high-calorie desserts and processed snacks with whole fruits can be beneficial," Ms Dalal adds.

Many individuals find that by replacing higher-calorie snacks with fruits, they can enjoy satisfying, sweet options that quench their cravings without the extra calories. For example, swapping a bag of chips for an apple or a banana can lead to a lower overall caloric intake, particularly if the person is mindful about their overall diet.

"However, eating fruit continuously throughout the day or consuming large portions simply because they are considered "healthy" may hinder weight loss."

"For most adults, 2-3 servings of whole fruit daily is a practical target, depending on individual calorie needs, activity level and overall diet. Choose a variety of seasonal fruits, prefer whole fruit over juice, and maintain appropriate portions for sustainable weight management," advises Ms Dalal.

1. As with any food, pay attention to portion sizes. Aim for a balanced plate that includes a variety of food groups.

2. Choose whole fruits over juice, as whole fruits contain fibre, which slows digestion and promotes satiety.

3. Prioritise high-fibre, high-water fruits which offer a high volume with a low calorie count.

4. Pairing fruits with a source of protein or healthy fats can enhance feelings of fullness and stabilise blood sugar levels.

5. Instead of mindlessly munching on fruits, try to be intentional about your snacking.

In conclusion, while fruits are undeniably beneficial for health, consuming them in moderation is essential, especially for those aiming to lose weight. Additionally, relying solely on fruits as a source of energy and neglecting other food groups can lead to nutrient imbalances.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.