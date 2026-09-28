We have grown up knowing fibre is important for the body. It's not long ago that our mothers would sneakily put vegetables into different food items so that we ended up consuming them. Even today, a lot of us, after understanding its importance, prepare vegetables and consciously try to include them in our meals.

That's because they are a great source of fibre, which is important for our overall health. Fibre not only helps with digestion but also prevents constipation and lowers the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes.

If you still fail to understand the importance of having enough fibre, Dr Saurabh Sethi says there are signs your body may be asking for more, and you need to be aware of these indications.

Through his recent post on Instagram, he lists 10 signs that your body might be begging for fibre.

1) You're relying on laxatives just to stay regular

Constipation has many causes, but inadequate fibre intake is one important possibility.

2) You never feel completely “empty” after a bowel movement

Incomplete evacuation can occur with constipation, and the right type and amount of fibre may help improve stool consistency and regularity.

3) You're not pooping regularly

Increasing fibre can improve bowel movement frequency in people with constipation.

4) You're straining on the toilet

This is a classic sign of constipation. Fibre, especially psyllium, can help.

5) You crash after a carb-heavy meal

Adding fibre can slow glucose absorption and may help reduce sharp post-meal blood sugar swings.

6) Your stools are loose, not hard

Fibre isn't just for constipation. Soluble, gel-forming fibre can absorb water and help firm loose stools.

7) Your stools are small and hard

Fibre can add bulk and retain water, making stools easier to pass.

8) Your LDL cholesterol is creeping up

Certain soluble fibres can help lower LDL cholesterol.

9) Your blood sugar spikes after meals

Soluble fibre can slow carbohydrate absorption and help blunt post-meal glucose spikes.

10) You're hungry again soon after eating.

Fibre can slow digestion and help you stay fuller longer.

In conclusion, he also says that more fibre isn't always better overnight. Increase it gradually and drink enough fluids to give your gut time to adjust.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.