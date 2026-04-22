Gastroenterologist Explains Why High-Fiber Diets Gain Popularity For Summer Health

Most of us neglect fibre-rich nutrient sources in our diet. The recommended intake of dietary fibre, which is 25 to 30 grams per day, is often missed by many. Nowadays, due to fast-paced lifestyles, people opt for heavily processed and easily available food options. Foods available at just one click are usually low in fibre and nutrients. Protein-rich diets or keto diets are currently in trend, and this has further reduced the consumption of fibre-rich foods. There is a pressing need to make people aware of the long-term health benefits of high-fibre diets.

Why Fibre Matters More Than Ever

A fibre-rich diet helps with smooth digestion and supports gut health. After consuming fibre, people feel full for longer, which helps with appetite control. It also aids in regulating blood sugar levels. There are two kinds of fibre: soluble and insoluble. While soluble fibre slows down digestion and feeds healthy gut bacteria, insoluble fibre adds bulk to stool and supports bowel movements. Both are very important for maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Why Summer Is Ideal for High-Fibre Eating

Summer is known for seasonal fruits and vegetables rich in fibre and water. People also prefer lighter and fresher meals during this season. Seasonal fruits and vegetables help maintain hydration and support digestion, keeping energy levels stable on hot, sunny days. In addition, high-fibre foods reduce the risk of constipation.

Top High-Fibre Summer Foods

Berries like strawberries and raspberries are rich in fibre and antioxidants. Summer fruits such as watermelon and cucumbers support hydration and digestion. Tomatoes, courgettes, and bell peppers help maintain gut health. Avocados provide fibre and healthy fats. Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are excellent sources of fibre. Whole grains like oats and brown rice also add significant fibre to the diet.

The Gut Health Connection

Ever wondered how fibre plays a key role in gut health? Our gut is home to trillions of micro-organisms, known as healthy gut bacteria. These bacteria depend on fibre for nourishment. They produce compounds that reduce inflammation and support immunity and metabolism. If fibre intake is minimal or absent, this balance can be disturbed, leading to digestive problems and chronic diseases.

Fibre and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Fibre-rich diets can play a supportive role in managing inflammatory bowel disease, but this depends on the stage of the condition. Soluble fibre may help improve gut health by feeding gut bacteria and reducing inflammation. Fibre-rich foods such as oats, bananas, and apples are usually better tolerated. However, during flare-ups, high-fibre foods-especially those rich in insoluble fibre-can cause diarrhoea and abdominal pain. In such cases, a low-residue or low-fibre diet is usually recommended.

Addressing India's Fibre Gap

Over time, Indian diets have changed, especially in urban areas. Easily available processed foods have replaced traditional meals. Foods like pulses, vegetables, and whole grains are disappearing from Indian thalis. This has led to a fibre gap, affecting gut health and overall well-being. Including fibre-rich traditional foods can help restore fibre intake.

Simple Ways to Boost Fibre Intake

Fibre intake can be improved by making small changes. Salads, raw vegetables, mixed pulses, and whole grains should take centre stage in meals. Seasonal fruits should be included as daily snacks. Animal protein can be replaced with legumes where possible. These steps can help meet daily fibre requirements.

(Dr. Kiran Peddi, Director- Center For IBD & Sr. Consultant Gastroenterologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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