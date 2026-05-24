Ebola Outbreak: Tamil Nadu Intensifies Airport Screening And Hospital Preparedness

Tamil Nadu has intensified surveillance and precautionary measures across airports, ports and government healthcare facilities following an advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry regarding the possibility of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases being reported from certain African countries.

Health authorities have moved to strengthen preparedness despite no cases being detected in the state so far.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has instructed district health authorities across Tamil Nadu to remain on high alert and closely monitor travellers arriving from regions where Ebola infections have been reported. Screening procedures at airports have been strengthened, particularly for passengers with a recent travel history to affected countries, while authorities have also activated additional preparedness protocols across the healthcare system.

Isolation wards and rapid response teams have been kept ready in major government hospitals to deal with any suspected cases that may arise.

Medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals and primary health centres have also been directed to sensitise healthcare workers about the disease, including its symptoms, transmission patterns and infection-control procedures.

Training programmes for doctors, nurses and field staff are being conducted to ensure that suspected infections can be identified early and reported immediately.

Health officials are also focusing on strengthening the response capacity of frontline medical personnel to avoid delays in detection and containment. Travellers arriving from affected countries have been advised to promptly report symptoms if they experience illness either during travel or after arrival.

Symptoms associated with Ebola include fever, severe weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, skin rash and, in severe cases, internal or external bleeding.

Authorities have advised individuals developing such symptoms within 30 days of arrival to seek medical attention immediately and notify health officials.

Ebola is a highly serious viral disease transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. Though Tamil Nadu has not recorded any Ebola cases, officials said increasing international travel necessitates heightened preparedness.

The state has also launched awareness campaigns focusing on hygiene practices, symptom reporting and travel-related precautions.

Surveillance officers have additionally been instructed to monitor unusual illness patterns and fever clusters, while coordination between airports, hospitals and laboratories has been strengthened to ensure rapid action if any suspected case emerges.

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