Hormonal imbalances can affect everything from your energy levels and mood to your metabolism and reproductive health. While factors like stress, sleep and lifestyle often play a major role in hormonal changes, your diet can also make a significant difference.

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, we do not need expensive superfoods or supplements to support hormonal health; the solution is already sitting in our kitchen. There are many traditional Indian foods packed with essential nutrients that are clinically proven to support your body from within.

"If you are dealing with PCOD, stubborn weight gain, thyroid imbalances, or irregular periods, your hormones aren't broken. They are just sending out a distress signal. Before jumping into synthetic fixes, look into your spice box," she advises. Here are seven local Indian foods that can help keep your hormones in balance:

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds help support oestrogen balance and provide relief from PMS due to their rich supply of lignans and fibre. Batra recommends mixing 1 tbsp of freshly ground flaxseeds into roti dough, curd or smoothies.

Methi Seeds

These seeds contain plant compounds called phytoestrogens, which help improve insulin sensitivity and may support women with PCOD. The nutritionist advises soaking 1 tsp of methi seeds overnight, then drinking the water and chewing the seeds on an empty stomach in the morning.

Ashwagandha

It primarily works by lowering the stress hormone cortisol, which in turn helps regulate the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis that controls many hormonal pathways in the body. "Mix half tsp in warm bedtime milk or take it as a churna with warm water," Batra suggests.

Shatavari

It is an Ayurvedic herb renowned for promoting female hormonal balance. It helps support progesterone levels and reproductive health. The nutritionist recommends mixing half tsp of shatavari into warm milk at night. You can also mix it with honey and a little ghee.

Sabja Seeds

According to the Batra, sabja seeds are nutrient-rich and help combat oestrogen dominance. "Soak 1 tsp in water for 10 minutes. Add to your morning nimbu pani or coconut water," she advises.

Turmeric

Turmeric is highly effective in supporting hormonal health due to its active compound, curcumin. It is particularly effective in helping combat hormonal inflammation. The expert suggests using raw turmeric in warm water in the morning or incorporating it into your daily cooking.

Amla

Another highly effective food, amla supports thyroid, adrenal and overall ovarian health. It helps maintain hormonal balance by reducing inflammation, managing blood sugar and supporting liver detoxification. Batra recommends eating one fresh amla every day or drinking 1 tsp of amla powder mixed with warm water in the morning.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.