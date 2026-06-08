A brain tumour is an abnormal growth of cells within or around the brain. While some tumours are non-cancerous, others can be malignant and may affect normal brain function. World Brain Tumour Day is observed every year June 8 to raise awareness about brain tumours, their symptoms, early diagnosis, and treatment. The day also highlights the challenges faced by patients and their families while encouraging people to pay attention to warning signs. Better awareness about the condition can help people get medical care sooner by improving the chances of timely diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Jyoti Bala Sharma, Director, Neurology at Fortis Hospital Noida, said that the symptoms of brain tumour can vary depending on its size and location. Since the brain controls every function of the body, even a small tumour can sometimes lead to significant health problems. Recognising warning signs early can make a crucial difference. Here are some of the warning signs of brain tumour, according to Dr. Sharma.

Warning Signs Of Brain Tumour That You Should Know

1. Persistent Headaches

The brain is one of the body's most protected organs. It is enclosed inside the hard skull and covered by three protective layers called the meninges. Because the skull is a closed box with very little extra space, any growth such as a brain tumour can increase pressure inside the head. This pressure often causes headaches. However, headaches are very common and most are not linked to brain tumours.

A headache may need medical attention if it becomes more frequent, more severe, lasts longer than usual, is worse in the early morning, wakes a person from sleep, or is accompanied by nausea or vomiting. "A headache alone usually does not suggest a brain tumour, but a headache along with other symptoms should not be ignored," said Dr. Sharma.

2. Seizures Or Fits

The brain functions through a network of electrical signals. When a tumour or another lesion irritates brain tissue, these signals can become disrupted, leading to seizures or fits. A sudden seizure in someone who has never experienced one before can be an early sign of a brain tumour. Seizures may involve shaking of the body, loss of consciousness, unusual movements, or brief episodes of staring and unresponsiveness. If seizures occur repeatedly or for the first time without a known cause, urgent medical evaluation is essential.

3. Weakness And Difficulty Moving

The brain controls movement throughout the body. The right side of the brain controls the left side of the body, while the left side controls the right side. When a tumour presses on or damages normal brain tissue, the affected area may not function properly. This can result in weakness of an arm, leg, or one side of the body. Some people may notice difficulty walking, frequent stumbling, poor coordination, or problems maintaining balance. These symptoms develop gradually and may worsen over time, making it important to seek medical advice.

4. Changes In Speech And Communication

Brain tumours can also affect areas responsible for speech and language. As a result, a person may begin speaking unclearly, use incorrect words, or struggle to find the right words during conversations. In certain cases, individuals may also have difficulty in understanding what others are saying. These changes may seem subtle at first and are often noticed by family members or friends before the patient becomes aware.

5. Vision Problems

Vision change is another possible warning sign of a brain tumour. Depending on the location of the tumour, a person may experience blurred vision, double vision, loss of side vision, or reduced vision in one or both eyes. Some individuals may also find it difficult to judge distances or notice objects in their peripheral vision. Since these symptoms develop gradually, they are sometimes mistaken for regular eye problems.

When to Seek Medical Attention

Several symptoms linked to brain tumours can also occur due to other medical conditions. However, "Any symptom that is new, gradually worsening, or adding to previous symptoms should be taken seriously, and medical advice should be sought promptly," added Dr. Sharma.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.