India supplies nearly 30% of the world's generic medicines, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the country's growing role in providing affordable medicines globally. Responding during Question Hour, Patel said India continues to be the "pharmacy of the world" and remains the largest manufacturer and exporter of generic medicines. At the same time, the government is working to increase the use of generic medicines within the country to help reduce the financial burden on patients. Generic medicines are typically designed to contain the same active ingredient as their corresponding branded medicines and are expected to meet regulatory requirements for quality, safety and effectiveness.

India Remains The 'Pharmacy Of The World'

India has emerged as a major global supplier of generic medicines, with its pharmaceutical industry playing an important role in making medicines more accessible and affordable across countries. The government is now also focusing on increasing the adoption of generic medicines domestically, particularly to address the high out-of-pocket expenditure faced by patients.

Are Doctors Required To Prescribe Generic Medicines?

During her response in Parliament, Patel addressed concerns about whether private doctors can be directed to prescribe generic medicines. She said that under the Indian Medical Council Regulations, 2000, registered medical practitioners are required to prescribe generic medicines and follow rational prescription practices. The Centre is also engaging with state governments to strengthen compliance and promote wider adoption of generic prescriptions in public healthcare facilities.

Government Wants More Generic Prescriptions In Hospitals

According to the minister, the government is working with both central and state-run hospitals to encourage greater use of generic medicines. The objective is to ensure that patients can access effective medicines at a lower cost and reduce the amount they have to spend from their own pockets on healthcare. The Centre is continuing discussions with states to improve implementation and encourage rational prescribing practices across the healthcare system.

How Does The Government Ensure Generic Drug Quality?

The availability of a generic version of a medicine does not mean that regulatory standards are relaxed. Patel said that under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, new drugs are required to establish bioavailability and bioequivalence with the innovator drug before approval, helping ensure that generic alternatives meet prescribed scientific and regulatory requirements. Bioequivalence essentially helps establish that a generic medicine delivers its active ingredient to the body in a comparable manner to the reference medicine under specified conditions.

Government Monitoring Drug Quality

The government also highlighted its regulatory oversight of medicines available in the Indian market. Drug quality is monitored through market surveillance, with authorities working to identify medicines that do not meet prescribed standards. The minister said the government remains committed to ensuring that medicines available to Indian citizens comply with established quality requirements.

What Does This Mean For Patients?

The government's push for generic medicines is aimed at making treatment more affordable while maintaining quality and regulatory oversight. For patients, the move could potentially help reduce medicine-related expenses, particularly for those who require long-term treatment for chronic conditions. However, patients should not switch medicines or change prescriptions on their own simply because a generic alternative is available. Any change in medication should be discussed with the prescribing doctor or pharmacist. India's position as a major global supplier of generic medicines is being accompanied by a domestic push to increase the use of generic prescriptions.

With the government focusing on rational prescribing, regulatory monitoring and greater adoption of generic medicines in public healthcare facilities, the broader aim is to make essential treatment more affordable without compromising on quality and safety. As healthcare costs continue to remain a concern for many families, wider access to quality-assured generic medicines could play an important role in reducing India's out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure.

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