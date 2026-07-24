A total of 20,149 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened nationwide and estimated savings of about Rs 45,000 crore have accrued to citizens from the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Yojna, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In the last 12 years, estimated savings of about Rs 45,000 crore have accrued to citizens, when compared against the prices of branded medicines, contributing significantly to a sharp reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure by households compared with branded medicine prices, Union Minister Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda said in the Lok Sabha.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Yojna product basket included 2,110 medicines and 315 surgicals, medical consumables and devices covering major therapeutic groups, such as cardiovascular, anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, anti-infectives, anti-allergic and gastro-intestinal medicines and nutraceuticals.

Presently, 776 out of 784 districts of the country are covered in the programme.

Almost all generic medicines included in the National List of Essential Medicines, except lab reagents and vaccines, are part of this product basket.

Stocking of 200 commonly used medicines, consisting of the 100 top-selling medicines in the scheme product basket and 100 fast-selling medicines in the market, has been incentivised, under which JAK owners are eligible for monthly incentive based on the stocks that they maintain for such medicines.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of the PMBJP scheme, undertakes continuous evaluation of Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) on the basis of their sales performance.

Such evaluation, along with the performance of the scheme, indicates that PMBJP has significantly improved access to quality generic medicines at affordable prices across the country, through a rapidly expanding network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the statement said.

Continuous monitoring and appropriate corrective measures are undertaken to minimise stock shortage and ensure availability of essential medicines across the country.

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), conducts awareness campaigns in coordination with bodies and platforms such as the Central Bureau of Communication, PIB, MyGov and MY Bharat, to promote acceptability and to increase sale of medicines supplied through JAKs.

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