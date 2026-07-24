A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, claiming that medical advice from ChatGPT delayed life-saving treatment and contributed to a near-fatal pulmonary embolism. The case has reignited debate over the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots for medical guidance and whether users may place too much trust in these tools. According to court documents, Scott Winters, a 55-year-old pastor from Florida, alleges that ChatGPT repeatedly reassured him about his symptoms and advised against seeking medical care. Weeks later, he was diagnosed with a massive pulmonary embolism caused by multiple blood clots in both lungs a condition his doctors reportedly said was likely worsened by prolonged immobility. OpenAI has responded by reiterating that ChatGPT is not a doctor and should never be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

What Does The Lawsuit Allege?

The lawsuit, filed in the San Francisco County Superior Court on July 21, claims Winters had become a frequent ChatGPT user and increasingly relied on the chatbot for medical advice. According to the complaint, he repeatedly consulted ChatGPT after experiencing:

Recurring dizziness

Blood pressure fluctuations

Progressive weakness

Reduced mobility

The lawsuit alleges that ChatGPT repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of his symptoms and encouraged him to remain at home instead of seeking emergency medical care. Court filings also claim the chatbot referenced Winters' Christian faith while offering reassurance, which his lawyers argue strengthened his trust in the AI and discouraged him from visiting a hospital despite repeated requests from family members.

Also read: New Pulmonary Embolism Guidelines Stress On Early Diagnosis, Care On Global Level

What Is A Pulmonary Embolism?

A pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when one or more blood clots block the arteries supplying blood to the lungs. It is a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment because it can reduce oxygen levels, strain the heart, and become fatal if left untreated. Common symptoms include:

Sudden shortness of breath Chest pain that worsens while breathing Rapid heartbeat Cough, sometimes with blood Dizziness or fainting Unexplained swelling or pain in one leg

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency medical attention immediately.

Also read: Role Of Digital Health, AI And Remote Monitoring In Obesity Care Delivery

Why Self-Diagnosis With AI Can Be Dangerous

AI chatbots can provide general health information and help users understand medical terminology or prepare questions for a doctor. However, they cannot perform physical examinations, interpret all clinical findings, or replace professional judgement. Unlike healthcare professionals, AI tools:

Cannot assess vital signs.

Cannot examine patients physically.

May miss subtle but life-threatening warning signs.

Depend entirely on the information provided by users.

Can occasionally generate inaccurate or misleading responses.

Symptoms that appear minor online may represent serious medical emergencies in real life.

OpenAI's Response

Responding to the lawsuit, OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said that ChatGPT is not a doctor and should never replace professional healthcare. The company stated that while many people already search online for health information, AI can help users organise questions and better prepare for discussions with qualified healthcare professionals not replace them. OpenAI's terms of use also advise users not to rely on ChatGPT as the sole source of truth for important decisions involving medical care, legal matters, finances, employment, or other high-stakes situations.

Also read: Can AI Replace Doctors? Experts Say The Future Of Medicine Is Human Plus Machine

When Should You Always See A Doctor?

Experts recommend seeking immediate medical attention if you experience:

Cest pain

Difficulty breathing

Sudden weakness

Persistent dizziness or fainting

Severe abdominal pain

High fever with confusion

Sudden vision or speech problems

These conditions require prompt medical evaluation and should never be managed solely through online advice or AI chatbots.

Can AI Still Be Helpful In Healthcare?

Yes but within its limits. AI tools may help people:

Understand common medical terms.

Learn about possible causes of symptoms.

Prepare questions before a doctor's appointment.

Improve medication adherence.

Access reliable health education.

However, they should always complement not replace clinical assessment by qualified healthcare professionals. The lawsuit against OpenAI highlights the potential risks of relying exclusively on AI chatbots for medical decisions. While artificial intelligence can be a useful educational tool, it cannot diagnose illnesses or determine when emergency treatment is needed. If you develop persistent, worsening, or potentially life-threatening symptoms, the safest course of action is to seek prompt medical evaluation from a qualified healthcare professional rather than depending solely on an AI assistant.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.