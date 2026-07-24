Heart disease continues to be the world's biggest killer. Yet, one of the most important shifts happening in medicine today isn't in the operation theatre, it is in prevention. For decades, many people associated heart care with emergencies like sudden chest pain, an ambulance ride or an angioplasty after a blocked artery.

Today, cardiology is changing that narrative. With advances in non-invasive imaging and risk assessment, doctors are increasingly able to identify heart disease before it becomes a crisis.

This week on NDTV Lifeline, we explore how modern diagnostics are helping detect hidden heart disease earlier, reducing unnecessary invasive procedures and giving people an opportunity to protect their hearts before irreversible damage occurs.

One of the biggest challenges with cardiovascular disease is that it often develops quietly over years. Plaque builds up inside arteries without causing obvious symptoms. Many people feel perfectly healthy until the first warning comes in the form of a heart attack.

That is why preventive screening is becoming increasingly important for people with risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, chronic stress or a family history of heart disease.

Today, modern cardiology now offers a range of non-invasive investigations that help doctors understand the heart without inserting catheters or performing surgery.

An echocardiogram evaluates how well the heart pumps and whether its valves are functioning normally. CT Coronary Angiography can detect narrowing in the coronary arteries before symptoms appear. Cardiac MRI provides detailed information about heart muscle damage, inflammation and structural abnormalities, while a Coronary Calcium Score estimates hidden plaque burden and future cardiovascular risk.

Importantly, these tests are not meant for everyone. "They are selected based on an individual's age, symptoms and overall risk profile. The goal is not to perform more scans, but to perform the right investigation for the right patient," says Dr Vinayak Agrawal, Senior Director and Head, Clinical Cardiology & Advanced cardiac imaging, Fortis (FMRI) Gurugram, during our conversation on NDTV Lifeline.

One of the most concerning trends cardiologists are witnessing is the growing number of younger patients presenting with cardiovascular disease. "Age alone is no longer a shield against heart disease. Sedentary lifestyles, uncontrolled diabetes, rising obesity, smoking, chronic stress and poor sleep are accelerating the development of coronary artery disease much earlier than we traditionally expected", says Dr. Agarwal.

He explains that many early warning signs are subtle and often dismissed. "People frequently attribute fatigue, breathlessness or reduced exercise capacity to stress, ageing or lack of fitness. Unfortunately, these can sometimes be the earliest signals that deserve evaluation."

Popular culture often portrays heart attacks as sudden episodes of crushing chest pain. Reality, however, is often different. "Many heart events develop gradually," explains Dr. Agarwal. "Some patients experience mild chest discomfort, unexplained fatigue, breathlessness or even jaw and shoulder pain. Others may have silent heart attacks, particularly people living with diabetes."

Recognising these symptoms early and seeking medical advice can significantly improve outcomes. One of the major advantages of modern cardiac imaging is that it helps doctors make more informed decisions. "When we understand the anatomy and function of the heart early, we can often avoid unnecessary invasive angiography," says Dr. Agarwal. "Equally important, these tests help us identify patients who genuinely require timely intervention. Detecting disease early allows us to aggressively manage cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes and lifestyle before a major cardiac event occurs."

Technology can identify risk but it cannot replace healthy habits. During this week's episode, clinical nutritionist Ishi Khosla demonstrates how small changes in everyday cooking can support long-term heart health. From using air fryers wisely to choosing the right cooking oils and reducing excessive processed foods, prevention often starts in the kitchen.

The future of heart care isn't defined by more procedures. It's defined by earlier detection, informed decisions and healthier lifestyles. Because the best heart attack is the one that never happens.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.