The government's new Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices provides for setting up an Ethics Committees for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices and appointment of Ethics Officers by pharmaceutical companies, a structured complaint redressal and appellate mechanism, submission of self-declarations regarding compliance and disclosure of prescribed marketing expenditure, the Parliament was informed on Friday. With the aim of preventing unethical marketing and ensuring responsible promotion of pharmaceutical products, the code provides for regulating interactions between doctors and representatives of pharmaceutical companies.

The Centre's Department of Pharmaceuticals notified the new Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), 2024 on April 12, 2024, replacing the earlier UCPMP, 2015. The Code was subsequently amended in September, 2025, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, stated in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The UCPMP, 2024 supersedes the earlier version of the Code and incorporates revised provisions to strengthen the framework governing ethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies.

These include the constitution of Ethics Committees for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (ECPMPs), appointment of Ethics Officers by pharmaceutical companies, a structured complaint redressal and appellate mechanism, submission of self-declarations regarding compliance and disclosure of prescribed marketing expenditure, the minister said.

The Code also contains enhanced provisions governing interactions between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals as well as healthcare organisations with respect to promotional activities. The amendments, notified in 2025, further streamlined the implementation and disclosure requirements by requiring companies to submit annual statements with respect to marketing expenditure incurred by them on the relevant platform, the minister further stated.

With the aim of preventing unethical marketing and ensuring responsible promotion of pharmaceutical products by regulating interactions between doctors and representatives of pharmaceutical companies. The code outlines guidelines regarding promotion of drugs among doctors.

Pharmaceutical companies are accountable for the actions of their medical representatives and other employees. The code prohibits provision of gifts, monetary benefits and hospitality to doctors and their family members by pharmaceutical companies.

It includes requirements for pharmaceutical companies to self-declare adherence to the code and disclose expenditures related to conferences, seminars and workshops organised for continuing medical education and continuing professional development. Companies may undergo independent, random or risk-based audits. The code establishes a two-layer complaint adjudication process, with appeals handled by the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)