Water Intoxication: What Happens When You Drink Excessive Water? Tips To Hydrate Well And Maintain Electrolyte Balance

- Water intoxication results from drinking excessive water in a short time period
- Low sodium from excess water causes cells, including brain cells, to swell
- Symptoms of water intoxication range from headache to seizures and coma
Water is extremely important for life. It helps to regulate body temperature, support digestion, carry nutrients to different parts of the body and keep your organs functioning properly. With heatwaves and extreme heat conditions in several parts of the country, people are focusing on consuming high amounts of water or fluids. Fluids and water help to keep the body hydrated, thereby, preventing dehydration. While most people focus on drinking enough water, it is also possible that one might drink excess water. When an individual drinks excessive water, it leads to water intoxication. Even though it is rare, it can be dangerous.
What Is Water Intoxication?
Water intoxication occurs when you drink an excessive amount of water in a short period of time. This adds immense pressure on your kidneys, which are responsible for removing excess fluid. As a result, the balance of electrolytes in your body, especially sodium, gets diluted.
Sodium plays an important role in maintaining fluid balance inside and outside your cells. When sodium levels drop too low, you develop a condition called hyponatremia. This can cause cells to swell, including brain cells, which can lead to serious health issues.
What Happens Inside Your Body?
When you consume too much water:
- Your blood becomes diluted
- Sodium levels decrease
- Water moves into cells to balance concentrations
- Cells begin to swell
Swelling in the brain can be extremely dangerous because the skull cannot expand. This pressure can interfere with normal brain function and, in severe cases, may become life-threatening.
Symptoms of Water Intoxication
The early signs can be mild and easy to ignore. These include:
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Bloating
- Frequent urination
As the condition worsens, symptoms may become more serious. These include:
- Confusion or disorientation
- Muscle cramps or weakness
- Drowsiness
- Seizures
- Difficulty breathing
- In extreme cases, it can lead to coma. You should seek medical attention if you notice severe symptoms.
Who Is At Risk?
While water intoxication is uncommon, certain groups of people are more vulnerable. These includes:
- Endurance athletes: Long-distance runners or marathon participants may drink excessive water without replacing the electrolytes that are lost through sweat.
- People engaging in intense workouts: Overhydration during exercise can affect your electrolyte balance.
- Individuals with certain medical conditions: Kidney problems or hormonal imbalances can affect fluid regulation.
- People following extreme hydration habits: Drinking large amounts of water quickly for "detox" purposes can be risky.
How Much Water Is Too Much?
There is no fixed amount for everyone. However, the kidneys can process about 0.8 to 1 litre of water per hour. Drinking more than this over a short time may increase risk of water intoxication. It is recommended that you drink water throughout the day instead of consuming large amounts at once.
Tips To Hydrate Well
Here are some tips that can help you hydrate well and maintain balance in the body.
1. Listen to Your Body
Thirst is a natural signal that your body needs fluids. Drinking water when you feel thirsty is usually sufficient for most people.
2. Check Urine Colour
A simple way to monitor hydration is by observing urine colour. Pale yellow: well hydrated, dark yellow: may need more fluids, clear all the time: possibly overhydrated.
3. Adjust Based On Activity
If you are exercising or spending time in hot weather conditions, you may need more fluids. However, avoid drinking excessive amounts at once.
4. Eat Water-Rich Foods
Fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges also add to your daily fluid intake and provide nutrients.
Maintaining Electrolyte Balance
Hydration is not just about water, you should also maintain electrolyte balance such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium.
1. Lost Electrolytes
During physical activity or heavy sweating, include drinks or foods that have electrolytes instead of relying only on plain water.
2. Over-Dilution
If you are drinking large amounts of water, especially during exercise, make sure to balance it with electrolytes to prevent dilution.
3. Balanced Diet
A regular diet that includes whole foods usually provides enough electrolytes for daily needs.
Practical Tips For Daily Hydration
- Start your day with a glass of water, but avoid excessive intake immediately
- Sip water throughout the day instead of drinking large amounts in one go
- Increase intake gradually when physically active
- Combine hydration with proper nutrition
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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