No Cola, Have Watermelon: Nutritionist Picks Foods To Eat And Avoid In Summer

Heatwaves can quietly take a toll on your body. When temperatures rise, your energy levels drop, digestion slows down, and dehydration becomes a real concern. That's why what you eat during extreme heat matters more than you might think.

The right foods can help you stay cool, hydrated, and energised, while the wrong ones can leave you feeling heavy and drained.

Nutritionist Saloni recently shared a simple guide on Instagram, highlighting easy food swaps that can make a big difference during the summer months. Instead of strict diets or complicated rules, her advice focuses on choosing lighter, more hydrating options.

Snacks And Drinks

Starting with snacks, she suggests skipping roasted peanuts, mixed nuts, and peanut chikki. While they're usually considered healthy, they can feel too heavy in extreme heat.

Instead, she recommends refreshing alternatives like sabja (basil seed) drinks, soaked almonds, and fresh coconut. These are easier to digest and help keep the body cool.

When it comes to drinks, her advice is quite practical. Rather than relying on plain bottled water, cola, or packaged juices, she suggests switching to natural options like coconut water, nimbu (lemon) water and bael drinks.

These not only hydrate better but also help replenish lost electrolytes, which your body needs more of during a heatwave.

Fruit Alternatives

She advises cutting back on mango slices, chikoo and even pineapple bowls, which can sometimes feel heavy or heat-producing. Instead, go for water-rich fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, and pomegranate. These keep you hydrated while also giving you a natural energy boost.

Interestingly, she also recommends being mindful of dry fruits. Raisins and dates, though nutritious, can generate heat in the body. A better option? Figs and fresh seasonal fruits, which are lighter and more suitable for summer.

Spices To Eat

Even your choice of spices can make a difference. Ajwain, black pepper, and cloves may be great in cooler months, but during a heatwave, she suggests switching to cooling spices like saunf (fennel), jeera (cumin), and coriander seeds.

The takeaway is simple: you don't need a complete diet overhaul. Just a few mindful swaps can help your body handle the heat better.

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