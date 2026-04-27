Social Media Is Calling Nicotine Healthy, Experts Smoke Out Dangerous Myth

A curious trend is emerging on social media, especially in the United States. Nicotine, long associated with smoking and disease, is being rebranded in some circles as a productivity booster, even a "wellness" tool.

From nicotine pouches to gums and vapes, a growing number of users are embracing it not for habit, but for perceived health and cognitive benefits.

The Science Behind Nicotine's 'Appeal'

Nicotine is not new. It is a naturally occurring stimulant found in tobacco plants, known primarily for its addictive nature.

Dr S Suresh Sagadevan, Clinical Head and Consultant, Pulmonology, Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai, explains, "Nicotine rapidly enters the bloodstream and reaches the brain within 10-20 seconds, causing the release of dopamine, norepinephrine, and other neurotransmitters."

This chemical cascade produces short-term effects like improved focus, mild euphoria, and reduced stress.

Dr Sachin Kumar, Director, Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, also notes that nicotine creates a "buzz" by triggering dopamine in the brain's reward circuits, making users feel alert and relaxed almost instantly.

That quick reward is exactly what makes nicotine so habit-forming.

Why Some Americans Think It's 'Healthy'

The current perception shift largely comes from separating nicotine from smoking. And, if previous trends are any indication, there is

Since cigarettes contain thousands of harmful chemicals, including tar and carbon monoxide, some argue that nicotine alone is relatively harmless or even beneficial.

"Americans' opinion that nicotine is 'healthy' due to early research and social media," says Jeevan Kasara, Chairman, Steris Healthcare. "Although nicotine can improve concentration. It is highly dangerous."

Nicotine's quick reward is what makes nicotine so habit-forming. Photo: Unsplash

There is some scientific basis behind the hype. Studies have explored nicotine's potential role in improving attention, memory, and even neurological conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

But experts are clear that this does not make it safe for everyday use.

Dr NK Soni, Senior Consultant & Head- Internal Medicine & Diabetology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, says, "Such claims often ignore the strong addictive potential and long-term risks."

Even from a lung health perspective, Dr Mihir Gangakhedkar, Consultant - Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, cautions: "For the general population, we do not promote nicotine as a health-enhancing medication; research benefits are still limited."

Nicotine For 'Biohacking'

Part of nicotine's rebranding comes from "biohacking" culture, where individuals experiment with substances to enhance performance.

According to Dr Vishal Rao, US Group Director, Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru, many users now treat nicotine like a productivity tool.

"They read online that tech executives and 'biohackers' are using pure nicotine as a brain booster, it sharpens focus, suppresses appetite, and acts like a supercharged cup of coffee," he explains.

This shift has also been fuelled by the rise of alternatives like nicotine pouches and vapes, often marketed as 'cleaner or safer'.

Why Experts Say This Is Misleading

While nicotine may be less harmful than smoking, experts stress a crucial distinction: less harmful does not mean harmless.

"The leap to calling it a 'health supplement' is medically irresponsible," says Dr Sachin Kumar.

Nicotine affects multiple systems in the body, particularly the cardiovascular system.

Dr Sagadevan explains that it causes "increased heart rate, increased blood pressure and vasoconstriction," raising the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Jeevan Kasara agrees and adds, "It strains the cardiovascular system and can increase the likelihood of chronic substance use."

The Addiction Trap

Perhaps the biggest risk is addiction.

Nicotine rewires the brain's reward system, making users dependent very quickly.

"Nicotine dependence can develop very quickly," notes Dr Sagadevan, adding that relapse rates among users trying to quit are extremely high.

Dr Vishal Rao describes how this dependence builds over time, "It fundamentally rewires the brain's chemistry so that it eventually forgets how to produce its own motivation and calm without the chemical present."

This is why even casual or experimental use can spiral into long-term dependence.

Risks For Young People

The impact is even more serious among younger users.

"Nicotine exposure during adolescence affects attention, impulse control and long-term addiction susceptibility," warns Dr Sagadevan.

Dr Sachin Kumar adds that exposure during brain development can "permanently alter the formation of brain synapses".

Beyond the brain, nicotine also contributes to:

High blood pressure and heart strain

Insulin resistance and diabetes risk

Chronic inflammation

Pregnancy complications

Dr NK Soni highlights that nicotine "affects the heart, blood vessels, lungs and nervous system", even if it is not the primary cancer-causing agent in tobacco.

The Bottom Line

Nicotine may be safer than smoking, especially when used in medically supervised therapies like patches or gums. But that does not make it healthy.

Dr Mihir Gangakhedkar says, "Nicotine use is restricted presently only for replacement for patients dependent on tobacco".

The growing trend of using nicotine as a lifestyle or productivity enhancer ignores a fundamental truth.

It is still a highly addictive substance with real health risks.