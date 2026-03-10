Beat The Heat: Doctor Shares The Best Time To Walk And Get Your 10k Steps Safely

Walking is known to have several health benefits. It is one of the easiest and most accessible forms of physical activity. Any individual, regardless of their age, fitness level, or location, can incorporate this workout into their routine. A lot of people try to walk 10,000 steps everyday, due to several health benefits. Depending on individual convenience and preference, people walk at different times of the day. However, with increasing heat, walking can become a problem.

Mumbai and adjoining districts are witnessing maximum temperatures well above seasonal norms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Tuesday (March 10). The orange alert warns of heatwave-like conditions with significant health risks. A report in NDTV states that temperature readings on Tuesday recorded maximums approaching 38-40 degrees Celsius in parts of the metropolitan region, with some local stations noting levels well above the March average.

Delhi, too, has been witnessing unusually high temperatures. IMD said that the minimum temperature was 19 degree Celsius, five degrees above normal and the maximum reached 35.3 degree Celsius, seven notches above normal. However, Delhi NCR woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Tuesday. According to IMD, this happened due to a combination of meteorological factors.

Getting your 10k steps during the hot weather conditions can be difficult. You will have to check several factors so that the heat doesn't cause any health issues. Dr Pankaj Soni, Principal Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi, shared with NDTV the best time to walk during summers.

When Should You Walk To Get Your 10k Steps

Dr Soni said, "Walking daily is very beneficial as it improves heart health, uplifts mood, helps in weight issues and strengthens bones and joints."

"During spring and summer the best time to walk is early morning between 5:00-7:00 AM or Evening walk 6-8 pm as the temperatures are cooler with less risk of dehydration or heatstroke. Mornings provide fresher air and more energy benefits. Sticking to these times reduces the risk of high heat and humidity which can increase fatigue and dehydration risk. Moreover the UV radiation is at peak between 10 am to 4 pm with high risk of sunburn and heat related disorders," he added.

Dr Soni recommends that one should start with 20-30 minutes daily and slowly increase to 30-60 minutes based on individual fitness level. "One can explore shorter sessions (e.g., 15 minutes morning + 15 minutes evening) if needed."

Safety Tips For Summer Walking

When you're walking during summer, it requires you to be cautious to prevent dehydration, heatstroke, and sunburn. Here are some tips that can help you stay safe while walking during summer.

Hydration: Drink water before, during, and after your walk. Add electrolyte drinks to replace lost salts. Also, avoid caffeine or alcohol as it can worsen dehydration.

Drink water before, during, and after your walk. Add electrolyte drinks to replace lost salts. Also, avoid caffeine or alcohol as it can worsen dehydration. Sun Protection: Apply broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen every two hours, especially on exposed skin. Wear a wide-brim hat, UV-blocking sunglasses, and light, breathable, moisture-wicking clothes to protect against burns and glare.

Apply broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen every two hours, especially on exposed skin. Wear a wide-brim hat, UV-blocking sunglasses, and light, breathable, moisture-wicking clothes to protect against burns and glare. Shady Routes: Opt for routes that have trees or parks as it can help you to stay in shade.

Opt for routes that have trees or parks as it can help you to stay in shade. Dress Right: Choose loose, light-coloured clothes that cover skin without trapping heat. Use anti-chafing products like petroleum jelly on thighs or underarms, and wear supportive shoes to prevent blisters.

Dr Soni shared, "One should be aware of the warning symptoms and signs of heatstroke. Symptoms include headache, nausea, confusion. Be on the look out for dehydration, even mild dehydration reduces endurance and increases fatigue."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.