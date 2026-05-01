Matka Water vs Refrigerator Water: Which One Is Healthier For Summers?

During the sweltering summer months, the search for relief from the heat often leads people to one simple yet effective solution: cold water. Drinking cold water provides immediate refreshment and has a range of benefits that make it an appealing choice for cooling down. First and foremost, it helps reduce body heat quickly. When the temperature rises, your body works hard to maintain homeostasis, often resulting in increased sweating. Drinking cold water can lower your internal temperature, allowing you to feel cooler and more comfortable. Additionally, staying hydrated is crucial during the summer, and cold water can be more appealing than warmer alternatives, encouraging people to drink more and stay adequately hydrated.

In India, two common sources of cold water during the summer are matka water (water stored in earthen or clay pots) and refrigerator water. Matka water, stored in clay pots, is a traditional method for keeping water cool. The natural properties of clay help to lower the water temperature. On the other hand, refrigerator water comes from modern appliances, offering convenience and often ideal cooling temperatures. Let's compare which source is healthier.

Matka water vs refrigerator water: Which one is healthier?

Matka water is generally considered the healthier and safer choice for summer consumption compared to refrigerator water. While refrigerator water provides instant, icy relief, its extreme cold can shock the body and potentially lead to digestive or respiratory issues.

Matka water has some advantages. Here are some of these:

1. Optimal natural cooling

A clay pot uses evaporative cooling. Water seeps through tiny pores in the clay and evaporates, absorbing heat from the water inside, maintaining a gentle, natural coolness.

2. Throat friendly

Matka maintains a moderate temperature, which is gentle on the throat and helps prevent coughs or sore throats, unlike the potential shock of cold water from a refrigerator.

3. Balances pH

Clay is alkaline, which helps balance the pH of the water. When consumed, this helps neutralise acidity in the body, improving digestion.

4. Boosts metabolism

Drinking matka water can enhance metabolism and hydrate the body more effectively due to its nutrient-retaining properties. It also supports the body's digestive fire and maintains metabolic balance.

5. Mineral enrichment

A clay pot infuses water with natural minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

6. Safe from chemicals

Unlike plastic bottles, commonly used for storing refrigerator water, traditional earthen pots do not leach harmful compounds like BPA.

Downsides of refrigerator water

While convenient, refrigerator water has its downsides. It uses artificial refrigeration methods to cool water, which can significantly drop the temperature. Extremely cold water can constrict blood vessels and solidify fats in food, slowing digestion.

Drinking icy water after being in the hot sun can shock the internal system and lead to throat irritation. Additionally, regular consumption of very cold water may weaken immune function, possibly resulting in recurring colds.

Safety tip:

To keep your matka water at its best, wash the pot at least once a week with a soft brush and sun-dry it to eliminate bacteria.

In conclusion, while refrigerator water can be refreshing, it may come into contact with contaminants if the refrigerator and water filter are not regularly maintained. Overall, if safety and health standards are adhered to, both sources can provide refreshing and hydrating options. While matka water offers additional health benefits, personal preference, taste, and environmental factors may ultimately influence one's choice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.