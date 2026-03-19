Matka water is typically known as water that is stored in terracotta pots that have been specifically designed for cooling. Witnessing a variety of matkas, both big and small, is a commonplace occurrence in Indian summers, as matkas keep the water cool naturally. Beyond it being a customary summer practice, matkas are scientifically known to have health benefits when compared with water that is artificially cooled via storing it in the fridge. According to the research published in the Interdisciplinary Journal of Yagya Research, matka water that is slowly infused with the storage containers, like clay pots, is better for internal cooling from extreme temperatures that exist in the environment.

7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Matka Water

1. Natural Cooling Effect

The most helpful aspect of matka water is that the clay pots keep the water naturally cool without any electricity. And when compared with the artificial cooling of refrigerated water, matka water is gentler on the throat, while water from the fridge can irritate the throat due to the sudden difference in temperature and its consequent impact of temperature shock on the oesophagus.

Water, when stored in clay pots, comes naturally cool, as the pot is porous and there is evaporative water loss that causes natural cooling. Hence, matka water should be a summer staple to keep your insides naturally cool.

2. Balances pH Levels

The water has specific pH levels that change when it is exposed to extreme heat. To balance this, when water is stored in a matka, the clay's alkaline nature neutralises the acidity in water, which is a common summer complaint in people who suddenly drink naturally hot water caused by heat in the atmosphere.

Matka water can help reduce acid reflux and support gut health, which naturally slows down when people's digestive systems are exposed to heat stress from rising temperatures.

3. Boosts Metabolism And Digestion

The minerals present in clay pots can naturally aid in digestion, as the Journal of Chemical Ecology research suggests that they have naturally occurring minerals that help in making human metabolism better. Hence, once the metabolism is boosted, so is the digestive power, as summer's extreme temperatures can lead to its slowdown. In addition, drinking matka water has also proven to improve nutrient absorption, provided the matka needs to be thoroughly cleaned using water and dried under the sun to kill all possible pathogens or microbes that may cause infection.

Also Read: Doctor Explains How Water Quality Impacts Gut Health, Immunity And Long-Term Disease Risk

4. Gentle On Throat And Respiratory Health

When people drink chilled water straight from the fridge, their throat tends to undergo a temperature shock, and it can also impact their respiratory health, which is also weakened due to high air pollution and worsening air quality. On the other hand, matka water is soothing, and if you have noticed that matka water can quench your thirst faster than fridge water, science may hold the answers to this.

There is nothing worse than developing a cough or cold in the summer months when extreme temperatures have already made everything uncomfortable, so to prevent coughs, colds, and possible throat irritation, people should opt for drinking matka water instead of water from the fridge.

But if you are consuming matka water regularly, then maintaining proper hygienic practices is necessary to avoid possible contamination, and the lid used to conceal it is necessary to prevent any microbes or pathogens from entering the water.

You need to discard the water if you suspect any possible contamination, as drinking it could have significant health risks.

5. Enhances Taste And Freshness

According to the research published in the International Journal of Global Science Research, matka water has improved taste due to the unique properties of the clay used to make clay pots. The exact temperature at which clay pots keep the water cool is about 10 to 14 degrees Celsius, depending on the exact duration the water is stored. The clay adds a subtle earthy flavour, and you can develop a natural craving for it after a while during extreme summers.

When it comes to matka water and water that is stored in plastic containers, the exposure to microplastics and the lack of temperature regulation make it important to consider where you are storing your drinking water.

This has been highlighted in the research published by the American Public Health Association, so considering where you are storing your water could be the difference between long-term health benefits and possible chances of chronic diseases due to the sheer volume of exposure to microplastics in the water that slowly leach into it over time.

6. Eco-Friendly And Sustainable

Using clay pots or matka for water storage is an eco-friendly way to store water, and when practised safely, it can offer health benefits, cooling being the central one. There is no plastic or electricity involved, so people should return to their traditional roots to become more mindful of their daily choices.

Matka water is a great way to promote sustainable living that takes the entire ecosystem in which you exist and reduces your carbon footprint to do your part, as the environment's health is a summation of the collective efforts of each individual and their lifestyle choices.

There is a rising global environmental health crisis wherein extreme temperatures and weather abnormalities are worsening every individual's health, and this correlation needs to be understood for the future of the environment and your health.

Also Read: What Happens When You Drink Contaminated Water? Health Effects Explained

7. Rich In Natural Minerals

When it comes to minerals that are stored in matkas or clay pots, they can contain calcium and magnesium, but their exact proportion can affect your long-term health, as too many minerals can negatively impact your health, while consuming water that doesn't have any minerals can lead to micronutrient deficiencies. This has been highlighted in the research published in the Man and Environment Issues of Neoecology.

These minerals play an active role in bone health and long-term physical well-being, so analyze the mineral content of your drinking water.

Matka water has surprising health benefits, but following proper hygiene protocol is necessary to avoid water contamination.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.