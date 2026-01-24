Ammonia Surge Leads To Delhi Water Crisis: How To Detect, Safety Tips And Precautions For Residents

High levels of ammonia in the Yamuna and reduced supply of water from Haryana through the Munak Canal have led to water crisis in parts of Delhi. Seven of the nine water treatment plants have been affected. Delhi's largest water treatment plant in Wazirabad, which supplies 140 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) to the capital, has been shut down completely. The one in Chandrawal is functioning at 50% capacity and it supplies around 100 MGD to Delhi.

Areas that are impacted include IGI Airport, Dwarka, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Raja Garden, Rajouri Garden, Karala, Bawana, Prashant Vihar, Madhu Vihar, Mangolpuri, Paschim Vihar, Mayapuri, Janakpuri, and other adjoining localities. A report from Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, "To compensate for the diversion, Haryana is supplying water to DJB. Residents are advised to use water judiciously during this period." The water crisis is likely to continue till February 4, 2026.

What Happens When Water Has High Ammonia Content?

High ammonia levels in water poses serious health risks, especially if levels increase safe limits like 0.5 ppm (parts per million) for drinking water. Here's how ammonia impacts your health.

1. Respiratory Issues

Ammonia irritates the respiratory tract, causing coughing, runny nose, chest pain, and breathing difficulties upon ingestion or inhalation from contaminated sources. Those with asthma or prior lung conditions face worsened bronchitis or pneumonia risks.

2. Neurological Effects

As a neurotoxin, high ammonia crosses into the bloodstream. This can disrupt brain function and lead to headaches, dizziness, confusion, or cognitive impairment. Severe exposure may cause nausea, vomiting, or even poisoning with respiratory distress.

3. Organ Damage

Prolonged ammonia exposure can harm kidneys by overloading their excretion process, potentially causing dysfunction. It also increases nitrite/nitrate levels, risking vascular issues, and may trigger reproductive problems like infertility or low birth weight.

4. Skin and Eye Irritation

Contact with high-ammonia water can irritate skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. This can lead to conjunctivitis or rashes. Vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, elderly, should take extra caution.

How To Check For Ammonia In Water At Home?

Here are some ways you can check for ammonia in water at home without any lab equipment.

Indicators

Ammonia often produces a sharp, fishy, or pungent odour, which is similar to household cleaners. It is noticeable even in low concentrations around 0.5-1 mg/L. The taste may be earthy, moldy, or bitter. If you see any of these signs, avoid using the water. Also check for pH levels as ammonia lowers it below 7, making water unusually acidic. To check for pH levels, you can use pH strips.

Chlorine Residual Test

Ammonia reacts with chlorine to form chloramines, dropping free chlorine levels below 0.4 mg/L. Test tap water's chlorine using pool strips or kits. If readings are low, ammonia may be present. This indirect sign is reliable for treated supplies.

Safety Tips And Precautions

If you live in areas that may face potential ammonia contamination, it is important that you take necessary precautions to avoid health risks like irritation, nausea, or neurological effects. Here are some precautionary measures.

1. Use Certified Filtration

Install reverse osmosis (RO) or activated carbon filters certified to remove ammonia and chemicals (e.g., NSF/ANSI 58 standards). These systems trap ammonia ions effectively, unlike basic sediment filters, ensuring safer drinking water for daily use.

2. Avoid Boiling Alone

Boiling kills bacteria but volatilizes ammonia, concentrating it in steam and residue. Do not inhale vapours or use boiled water directly. Pair it with filtration or let it cool uncovered in ventilated areas to allow gas to escape before storage.

3. Safe Handling

Test water first and if positive, wash skin/eyes with lukewarm water for 15-30 minutes post-exposure. Seek medical help for burns or ingestion. Keep ammonia cleaners away from food areas and children to prevent cross-contamination.

