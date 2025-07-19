Delhi To Replace Decades-Old Pipelines To Tackle Water Contamination: Minister

In order to tackle the rising complaints about water contamination in residential areas, the Delhi government will replace old water pipelines under a new Water Master Plan, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Saturday.

During a constituency visit, Mr Singh pointed to the crumbling infrastructure and decades-old water pipelines as a key reason residents continue to receive polluted water.

"There are a lot of places in Delhi where people face issues of polluted water. It is because water pipelines are 40 to 80 years old," the Water Minister told residents.

Mr Singh said the current administration has already begun work under a new Water Master Plan.

"New pipelines will be placed, the budget has been passed and further sanctioned, and tenders are passed," he said.

Slamming the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ignoring basic civic needs, Mr Singh said, "The previous government did not lay even a single new pipeline. They neglected one of the most basic needs of the people - clean and safe drinking water."

Promising progress within a year, he said, "This government is only five months old, but I want to make you all believe that in one year, Delhi's face will change."

While many residents welcomed the minister's visit, they also voiced skepticism about similar promises being made in the past.



Responding to the long-standing issues faced by residents such as water quality, leakage, and low pressure, Mr Singh said he has directed the officials to stick to deadlines and ensure transparency in the execution of work.

"I have asked officials to make sure that the work is done on time and without any shortcuts," he said.

The visit comes amid rising complaints across the capital about discolored, foul-smelling water and frequent supply disruptions.

As part of his public outreach, Verma visited areas including D-Block Gole Market, Gurudwara Flats in Rakabganj, and Type-II Flats in Sarojini Nagar.