Skip Lukewarm Water, Discover The Surprising Benefits Of Cold Baths

Despite a significant rise in temperature, many people still prefer bathing in lukewarm water. Warm water can help relax your muscles, improve circulation, and provide a cozy, comfortable experience. However, switching to cold water can offer impressive health benefits. With summer in full swing, a cold water bath not only provides relief from the scorching heat but also comes with various health advantages. Showering in cold water is often referred to as cold water therapy or cold hydrotherapy. Read on to discover the numerous benefits of taking a cold shower.

Health benefits of bathing with cold water

1. Improves circulation

Cold water causes your blood vessels to constrict, which can help improve circulation. When you warm up afterward, your blood vessels dilate, promoting better blood flow and delivering more oxygen throughout your body.

2. Boosts immunity

Regular cold water exposure can stimulate the production of white blood cells, which help your immune system protect your body against infection and diseases. As a result, your body's natural defense mechanism strengthens, reducing the risk of illness.

3. Improves energy levels

Cold baths can invigorate the body and mind, leading to increased energy and alertness. The shock of cold water can also expedite the release of endorphins, improving mood. After bathing in cold water, you may experience a surge of energy and wakefulness.

4. Improves skin and hair health

Hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils, potentially leading to dryness and inflammation. On the other hand, cold water can be beneficial to your skin as it tightens pores and cuticles, making skin look firmer and reducing the risk of acne.

It can also help make hair shinier and healthier by sealing moisture.

5. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation can be harmful and put you at an increased risk of chronic conditions. Cold water has an anti-inflammatory effect on the body which can help manage pain and also relieve soreness after exercise.

6. Improves mood and reduces stress

Cold water can trigger a positive stress response and release endorphins and other feel-good hormones. Cold bathing can also increase alertness, improve mood, enhance concentration, and boost overall mental health.

7. Helps you sleep better

Cold baths help promote relaxation, improving sleep quality. It also promotes better sleep by regulating body temperature.

Incorporating cold water bathing into your routine can be refreshing and energising, along with offering these many health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.