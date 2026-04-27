1-Year-Old Diagnosed With Ependymoma: Symptoms, And Types Of This Rare Brain Cancer

Nancy Dakin was 12-months-old when she began to vomit persistently. Her parents, Gemma and Sam, took her to an urgent care centre where they were told Nancy had tonsilitis and was prescribed antibiotics. However, her condition deteriorated within the next few weeks and she started suffering tremours. According to a report on The Sun, Nancy was rushed to A&E on November 6, 2023 where the parents were again left frustrated. However, Gemma and Sam pushed for an MRI scan which revealed that the toddler had a large tumour in her left frontal lobe, located just behind the forehead.

Further tests found that the child had a grade 3 ependymoma, which is a rare type of brain cancer. Nancy, now 3, underwent two surgeries and months of chemotherapy, and is cancer-free now. Gemma said, "This all started with vomiting that just wouldn't go away. We were told it was tonsillitis and given antibiotics, but nothing made a difference, and she just kept getting worse. She then developed tremors in her arm and became pale and lifeless. It felt like she was slipping away, and I knew something was seriously wrong. When we went to A&E, I felt like we were being brushed off, but I refused to leave."

She added, "When they finally did the scan and told us they had found a tumour, it was like the ground disappeared beneath us. We were told surgery wouldn't be possible and that we should prepare for the worst and make her comfortable."

Nancy was transferred that same evening to Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham, where she was given fluids, IV morphine and steroids to reduce the swelling and stabilise her. A neurosurgeon told the parents that the tumour was operable and outlined a plan. Nancy completed her treatment in January 2025 and was declared cancer-free.

What Is Ependymoma?

This is a growth of tumour in the brain or spinal cord. It is usually seen in children, however, adults can have it as well. The tumour begins in the ependymal cells, which carry cerebrospinal fluid. This fluid surrounds and protects the brain and spinal cord.

Symptoms Of Ependymoma

The symptoms of ependymoma depend on where the tumour forms. Here are some of the common symptoms of the condition, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Back pain

Balance issues

Blurry vision or other vision changes

Dizziness

Headaches

Mood swings

Muscle weakness

Nausea & vomiting

Neck pain

Numbness in your arms or legs

Seizures

Trouble controlling your pee (urinary incontinence)

Since babies and very young children can't tell you they're feeling pain or other symptoms. Here's what you may notice in them:

Larger-than-usual head

Sleeplessness

Unusual irritability or fussing

Vomiting or spitting up more than usual

Grades And Types Of Ependymomas

Ependymomas are graded on a scale of 1 to 3, depending on how quickly they grow with grade 1 tumours growing the slowest and grade 3 growing fastest.

Cleveland Clinic says that grade 1 and 2 ependymomas are noncancerous (benign). They usually grow slowly and don't spread (metastasize) from where they form.

Grade 3 ependymomas are cancerous (malignant). They grow more aggressively (much faster) than lower-grade tumours.

Other than grades, there are also different types of ependymomas. This includes:

Subependymomas (grade 1): These grow near the chambers in your brain (ventricles) that contain cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). They're more common in adults than children.

Classic ependymomas (grade 2): Classic ependymomas are named that because they're the most common type. They can affect both children and adults.

Myxopapillary ependymomas (grade 2): These grow in your lower spinal cord. They're most common in adult men.

Anaplastic ependymomas (grade 3): These usually form near the base of your brain. They grow quickly and often spread to other parts of your brain. They're the most likely to regrow after treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.