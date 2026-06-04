A significant number of neurological disorders begin long before visible disability appears. Changes in memory, concentration, mood, energy levels, vision, balance, or sensation may emerge gradually and often go unnoticed. Because these symptoms are not immediately apparent to others, many autoimmune conditions affecting the brain and nervous system remain undiagnosed for months and, in some cases, years.

Autoimmune neurological disorders occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues within the brain, spinal cord, or nerves. Multiple Sclerosis (MS), autoimmune encephalitis, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, and several other inflammatory neurological conditions fall within this category. While each condition has distinct features, many share a common challenge: the earliest symptoms are often invisible.

Fatigue is one of the most frequently overlooked neurological symptoms. It is not uncommon for individuals with autoimmune conditions to experience profound exhaustion despite adequate rest. This fatigue differs from ordinary tiredness and can significantly affect daily functioning, work performance, and quality of life. Yet because routine examinations may appear normal, the symptom is sometimes attributed to stress, poor sleep, or emotional strain.

Also Read: Can Extreme Fatigue Sometimes Be Neurological And Not Lifestyle Related?

Similarly, cognitive symptoms may develop in the absence of obvious physical disability. Difficulties with concentration, slower information processing, forgetfulness, word finding problems, or reduced mental stamina can interfere with education, employment, and social interactions. In younger adults particularly, these symptoms are often mistaken for anxiety, burnout, or lifestyle related issues.

Several warning signs may warrant neurological evaluation:

Persistent fatigue that does not improve with rest

Recurrent episodes of blurred or double vision

Unexplained numbness, tingling, or altered sensations

Problems with balance or coordination

Difficulty concentrating or memory disturbances

Sudden changes in behaviour, personality, or mood

Weaknesses affecting one side of the body or specific limbs

The challenge becomes even greater because symptoms may fluctuate. A patient may experience neurological difficulties for several weeks, followed by partial recovery, creating a false impression that the problem has resolved. This pattern is commonly seen in conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, where inflammatory activity can occur intermittently.

Autoimmune encephalitis presents another diagnostic challenge. In some patients, the first manifestations may involve behavioural changes, anxiety, hallucinations, confusion, or memory impairment. Such presentations can resemble psychiatric disorders, resulting in referrals across multiple specialties before the underlying neurological cause is identified.

Recent estimates suggest that more than 2.9 million people worldwide are living with Multiple Sclerosis, according to data from the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Although traditionally considered less common in India compared with Western countries, increasing awareness, improved imaging, and better diagnostic capabilities are leading to the identification of more cases across the country.

The consequences of delayed diagnosis can be substantial. Ongoing inflammation within the central nervous system may lead to irreversible neurological damage if left untreated. In conditions such as autoimmune encephalitis, delayed recognition can result in severe cognitive impairment, prolonged hospitalisation, and, in some cases, life threatening complications. Conversely, many autoimmune neurological disorders respond favourably to immunotherapy, disease modifying treatments, and multidisciplinary rehabilitation when recognised early.

Also Read: Stiffness, Fatigue, Inflammation: Doctor Explains Early Symptoms Of Autoimmune Arthritis

Diagnosis typically involves a combination of neurological examination, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), laboratory investigations, spinal fluid analysis, and, where appropriate, specialised antibody testing. No single symptom confirms an autoimmune brain condition, which is why careful clinical assessment remains central to diagnosis.

One of the most important shifts in neurological care today is recognising that symptoms do not need to be visible to be clinically significant. Cognitive difficulties, unexplained fatigue, sensory disturbances, and behavioural changes may represent early evidence of immune mediated disease affecting the nervous system. Identifying these signals at the right time can alter the course of illness and help preserve long term neurological function.

(By Dr Saurabh Yatish Bansal, Additional Director, Neurology, Fortis Hospital Gurugram)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.