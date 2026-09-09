A weighing scale tells you how much you weigh. Your waist tells you something different. It gives an indication of where some of that fat is stored, particularly around the abdomen.

This matters because abdominal fat is closely linked with insulin resistance, diabetes, abnormal cholesterol and cardiovascular disease. A person can have a modest change in body weight while gaining fat around the abdomen, and that change can carry greater metabolic risk.

India's changing health profile makes this issue difficult to ignore. A recent National Family Health Survey 5 conducted during 2019-2021, found that nearly one in four adults in India is obese. An ICMR nationwide study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology in 2023 estimated that about 35 crore Indian adults above 20 years of age have abdominal obesity. That means roughly one in three adults is carrying excess fat around the abdomen.

The waistline therefore deserves the same attention as the weighing scale.

What abdominal fat does to the body

Body fat is not distributed in the same way in everyone. Some fat sits beneath the skin, while visceral fat accumulates deeper inside the abdomen around organs such as the liver and intestines.

Visceral fat is metabolically active. It is associated with insulin resistance, inflammation and abnormalities in blood lipids. When insulin does not work as well the body needs more of it to get blood sugar under control. Over time, blood glucose can begin to rise.

Abdominal fat is also associated with cardiovascular risk. This explains why a person with a relatively normal body weight can still develop type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol or heart disease.

BMI has a place in clinical assessment, but it has limitations. It relates weight to height and does not show how much of that weight is muscle or fat. It also does not show where the fat is stored.

This is particularly relevant to Indian and other Asian populations, where metabolic complications can occur at lower BMI levels. A person may therefore appear relatively lean while carrying a significant amount of abdominal fat.

The waist can change while weight stays stable

Changes in body composition often happen gradually. Muscle mass may decline with age and inactivity while abdominal fat increases. Total body weight may remain relatively stable even though the proportion of body fat has changed.

This can happen in people who spend long hours sitting, exercise very little and consume a diet high in refined carbohydrates, sugar, fat and ultra processed foods.

Physical inactivity adds to the problem. The World Health Organization estimates that about half of Indians do not meet recommended levels of physical activity.

Diet also has a major influence on metabolic health. The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024 estimated that around 55 percent of India's population, about 78 crore people, cannot afford a healthy diet. Nearly 40 percent were estimated to fall short of an adequate nutrient rich diet.

A diet can therefore provide enough calories while remaining poor in fibre, protein and other essential nutrients. Frequent consumption of foods high in fat, salt and sugar can also contribute to excess abdominal fat.

A growing waistline, particularly when accompanied by rising blood sugar, blood pressure or triglycerides, deserves medical attention even when weight has remained fairly stable.

What your waistline can signal

An increase in waist circumference should be viewed as a reason to look more closely at overall metabolic health. It does not diagnose diabetes or cardiovascular disease by itself, but it can indicate that further assessment is warranted.

Blood pressure, fasting glucose, HbA1c, triglycerides, cholesterol and liver function can provide a clearer picture of what is happening internally.

Lifestyle changes remain the first line of action for most people. Regular physical activity, resistance training, adequate sleep and a diet built around vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, adequate protein and minimally processed foods can help reduce abdominal fat and improve insulin sensitivity.

The goal should also be to preserve muscle while reducing excess fat. Simply eating less and watching the weighing scale can miss this aspect of body composition. Strength training becomes particularly useful with increasing age because muscle loss can occur alongside an increase in visceral fat.

For people who already have diabetes, fatty liver, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol or sleep apnea, increasing abdominal fat warrants closer medical follow up.

Also Read: BMI Is Not Enough; Here's How You Can Calculate Body Fat And Composition

The scale is useful, but it cannot tell the whole story

Weight remains an important health measure, but it should not be viewed in isolation. Two people with the same weight can have very different amounts of muscle, subcutaneous fat and visceral fat.

The waist adds another piece of information. A person whose weight appears stable but whose waist is steadily increasing may be accumulating abdominal fat and developing greater metabolic risk.

This is why waist circumference can be useful during routine health assessments, particularly when interpreted alongside BMI and metabolic markers.

That is the broader lens through which India's obesity challenge must be seen. The concern is not simply how much a person weighs. It is where fat is stored, how body composition is changing and whether metabolic problems are beginning to develop.

A measuring tape cannot diagnose disease, but it can raise an early warning. When an increasing waistline is accompanied by changes in blood sugar, blood pressure or cholesterol, it is worth taking seriously.

The weighing scale tells you how much you weigh. Your waist can tell you something about what that weight may mean for your metabolic health.

(By Dr. Alok Krishna Sahay - General Medicine & Diabetology at Prayag Hospitals)

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