What if your dog can enjoy a flight with you? A US-based airline called Bark Air is making this possible by offering services designed only for dogs and their owners. Unlike regular airlines, where pets travel in cargo areas, this airline gives dogs a luxurious journey with special care, food and other services.

Content creator Ethan Gaskill recently shared his experience of flying with his dog, Blondie, while travelling from Los Angeles to New York. For him, the biggest comfort was knowing that Blondie was safe and relaxed throughout the trip. He shared details about the check-in process, seating arrangements and the special services offered to dogs during the flight.

On Instagram, the creator shared that finding a comfortable way to travel with a medium or large-sized dog can be difficult because there are not many flight options for them. He chose Bark Air after looking at various airlines, including K9 and JSX.

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Ethan Gaskill and Blondie's journey started at around 8 am from Van Nuys Airport, which has a separate terminal. They were asked to arrive an hour early so the dogs can meet each other and get comfortable. The airline staff also saw how the dogs behaved together before deciding their seats. Ethan said he was very happy with the Bark Air team, as the staff were friendly and made sure every dog was comfortable.

He shared, “The flight was only about four hours, but we were entertained the entire time. As the dog owner, the luxury here was just peace of mind knowing your dogs were comfortable, but for the dogs, it really was a first class experience. They started first with puppy cappuccinos and then they moved on to champagne, which was bone broth and water. Dogs were welcome to roam on the plane, but they did have to be leashed up so they could move around a little bit and socialise and stretch their legs.”

“Towards the end of the flight, they brought around a spa cart and started doing spa treatments on the dogs. So first got scalp massages and then they got a bandana and some perfume. They got their noses and their feet treated with a special hydrating balm, since being on a plane can be very dehydrating for dogs and humans too. But my favourite part was when they put the captain's hat on Blondie and took our photo.”

Before launching airline service in April 2025, BARK was known for selling dog food and toys. The company now has regular flights connecting New York with Lisbon, Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Paris and San Francisco.

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While dogs are served food during the journey, the airline also makes special arrangements for their needs. Toilet areas are available outside the aircraft, while special pads are also available in designated areas inside the plane in case pets need to go during the flight.