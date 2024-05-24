BARK Air, World's First 'Dog-Centric' Airline, Embarks On Its First Flight In US

BARK says its plane layouts are "dog-centric".

BARK Air, a new airline that offers travel opportunities for humans and their dogs, is now off the ground. BARK Air, launched by a dog toy company BARK in partnership with a jet charter service, is a luxury airline for dogs of all sizes along with their owners. In an Instagram post, BARK Air shared details of the first flight of the airline that took off on Thursday from New York to Los Angeles. "Right now, at an altitude of 30,000 feet, there is a flight filled with dogs," the airline wrote in the caption of the post.

"Unlike any flight before it, these dogs are not merely an afterthought, nor are they treated as cargo or a burden to the crew and fellow travelers. Here, dogs are the foremost priority. Every single detail of this flight experience has been crafted with a 'dogs-first' mindset," the company posted. BARK Air continued to say that the effort took 10 years, "but we are finally confident that we can provide all dogs with the air travel experience they deserve: one that puts them first."

Take a look at the post below:

In the comments section of the post, users praised the company's initiative. "This is so exciting. As a veterinarian I would never put my dog in cargo!" commented one user. "Safe travels, pups and peeps! This really is the pawfect flight! Thank you for creating a happy place in the sky where dogs of all breeds and sizes can fly peacefully with their *adult* humans," said another.

About BARK Air

According to the official website, BARK Air is the world's first air travel experience designed specifically for dogs first, and their human companions second, enabling them to travel together comfortably and conveniently. The company offers "white paw service" with treats, earmuffs and beverages for its canine customers. Additionally, there are no size or breed restrictions for which dogs can fly on the flight.

BARK says its plane layouts are "dog-centric," allowing the animals to socialise and make friends. Plus, each ticket purchased will include one human to accompany their dog. Other tickets can be purchased for each additional passenger if needed. However, no one under 18 years old is allowed to fly on this airline.

"It's a first-class experience for the dog, a business-class experience for people. We ... we cater everything to the dog, trying to lower their anxiety and their stress, so they have the most comfortable, fear-free experience on an airplane," BARK co-founder and CEO Matt Meeker said, as per The Hill.

BARK Air currently offers one-way and round-trip flights between New York and Los Angeles as well as New York and London. More routes will be added soon, the company said, adding that each flight fits 15 dogs and their humans, but it never sells more than 10 tickets per flight.

According to The Hill, a domestic flight costs around $6,000 per ticket, while international tickets cost about $8,000 each. Bark Air says costs will come down as demand for the service increases.