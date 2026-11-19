Alia Bhatt has backed calls for reforming long working hours in Bollywood, echoing Deepika Padukone's views on the issue. Last year, Deepika's comments advocating an eight-hour workday for female actors sparked widespread debate within the film industry.

Alia, who was recently named to the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list released by TIME, spoke about the need to rethink the industry's practice of filming for 15 to 18 hours a day.

She told TIME, "I've been lucky that all my producers have been extremely accommodating, but this needs a rethink."

She added, "It cannot be arbitrary. Fair working hours make the work more efficient, and people shouldn't be afraid of losing employment when they set those boundaries."

Alia also highlighted the need for basic facilities, such as clean toilets, on film sets.

She said, "It's not really asking for the sun and the moon, but something so basic, so essential. A woman being able to use a clean bathroom on a film set should not be a conversation in 2026."

"I want to ensure, on a systemic level, that this becomes a norm for the entire crew and not just the top talent," she added.

Alia was recently seen in Alpha, a female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe, in which she played a trained assassin. The film delivered a modest performance at the box office.

Speaking about women-led films, Alia said, "When a male-led film flops, nobody says that we shouldn't be making male-centric films. So I'm not going to stop choosing films that are women-led. When you take these gambles, there's always the risk that you'll fall flat on your face. But there's an equally good chance that you might fly."

Alpha was released on July 3, 2026.

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