Shah Rukh Khan has earned a special place in Variety's list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. The Bollywood superstar secured the 92nd spot and is the only Indian actor to appear on the list.

What makes this achievement even more special is that Khan is ranked ahead of several well-known Hollywood stars, including Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Eddie Murphy, Alain Delon, Zendaya, Sylvester Stallone and Henry Fonda.

As per Variety, “Now in his sixties, Bollywood cinema titan Shah Rukh Khan has held Indian audiences in thrall through more than 90 films across four decades, showing daunting staying power in one of the world's most restlessly churning film industries. His secret? An unabashed flair for peacocking showmanship and drama writ large, allied to a self-aware comic intelligence, a combination that served him through multiple phases of stardom.”

To represent his career, the magazine has chosen Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, in which Khan played the lead role, as the must-watch film. It also stars Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher.

Marilyn Monroe took the top spot on the list of 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. Humphrey Bogart is ranked second, followed by Charlie Chaplin in third place. Jack Nicholson takes the fourth spot, while Katharine Hepburn is fifth in the list. Sidney Poitier stands at number six, Marlon Brando at seven, Tom Cruise has secured the eighth position, Toshiro Mifune is ninth and Barbra Streisand is number ten.

Back in January, IMDb also named Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King as the most anticipated Indian film of 2026.

For the action thriller, Shah Rukh Khan reunites with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Scheduled to release on December 24, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

Also Read: King Choreographer Shares BTS Glimpses Of Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone's Tu Mil Jaaye