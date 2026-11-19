Following the massive success of Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan added another milestone to his filmmaking journey. The director has been featured on TIME100 Next India's inaugural cover and has been named in the list of filmmakers shaping Indian cinema.

Following the recognition, Aryan's mother, Gauri Khan, reposted the news on her Instagram handle, tagging both Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Along with Aryan, the cover also featured Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio as emerging voices bringing distinct perspectives to Indian cinema. While the three filmmakers come from different backgrounds and have contrasting approaches to filmmaking, their work reflects the changing possibilities of Indian storytelling.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made his directorial debut in 2025 with Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The satirical series explored the workings of the Hindi film industry through humour, backstage drama and familiar industry stereotypes.

During his interaction with TIME, Aryan spoke about constantly being compared to his father and said, "Everyone has been compared to him. It's fine if I'm one of those people. I take it as a compliment to be compared to the number one guy. He's a beast.”

Despite coming from a prominent film family, Aryan has chosen to work behind the camera. “I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution,” he shared.

Sharing his understanding of cinema and storytelling, he explained, “The story is the same. Now how you can make that different, and how you add a spin on it, and how you tell it, is what filmmaking really is.” The filmmaker is currently working on the second season of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, alongside another writing project.