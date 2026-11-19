Bhanushali Studios Limited, founded by producer Vinod Bhanushali, is making its entry into international film production with Captivated, a true-crime drama starring Hollywood actors Al Pacino, Isla Fisher and Blake Ritson.

Directed by Dito Montiel, the film is inspired by the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, the grandson of American oil magnate J Paul Getty. Set in 1970s Italy, the film revisits one of the most widely reported abduction cases of the twentieth century, exploring it from a perspective that has not been extensively portrayed on screen.

The project brings together Bhanushali Studios and Los Angeles-based 32Red Entertainment, with Michael Mammoliti and Manasvi Mamgai producing the film. Pacino plays an older version of Saro Mammoliti, while Fisher and Ritson are also part of the cast.

The story of Getty's kidnapping has previously been adapted for the screen in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World (2017), starring Christopher Plummer as J Paul Getty, and the FX series Trust. However, Captivated is expected to offer a different take on the events.

For producer Michael Mammoliti, the film also has a personal connection. In a statement, he said, "For me, this project is deeply personal. My family has a direct connection to these events, and I grew up with a very different understanding of the story than the one audiences have seen on screen."

He added, "We have an opportunity to bring a new dimension to a story the world thinks it already knows with the film."

The film is additionally backed by Andrea Bucko and Nicky Weinstock of Sweetheart Entertainment, Cassian Elwes, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Anthony D'Souza, alongside Vinod Bhanushali and the other producers.