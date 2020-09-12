'Have Seen The Entire Music Industry Grow,' Says Vinod Bhanushali

A photograph of Vinod Bhanushali.

Sitting on the top as the President - Media, Marketing, Publish (TV) and Music Acquisition for several years and now a co-Producer for films produced by T-Series, Vinod Bhanushali has worked with Bhushan Kumar for more than two decades. Being an integral part of Kumar's T-Series, Vinod Bhanushali has worked closely is buying, marketing, promoting the music acquired or produced by T-Series. Vinod Bhanushali says, "I have and will always consider Shri Gulshani Kumarji as my mentor, someone who has taught me everything I do today. Having worked under him for few years, has helped me to understand the nuances of our audiences, learn to market the right way and try new things and mediums of promotions always."

Working with Bhushan Kumar has been an elevating experience adds Bhanushali, "Bhushanji always pushes us to do more and better and wider our goals. Like his father, Bhushan ji also has an ear for music and has always made music with passion and correct knowledge. That confidence on his product helps us to push our boundaries and explore new ways of music marketing."

Working on music marketing for films right from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dil Chahta Hai, Dabangg, YehJawaani Hai Dewani, Tanu Weds Manu, Cocktail and many others to in-house produced films like Yaariyan, Roy, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raabta, Kabir Singh and many others, Vinod Bhanushali has been a part of trying, experimenting, winning music campaign ideas and ensuring the songs reach audiences worldwide.

Speaking on his journey in music promotion, Vinod Bhanushali says, "I have been with T-Series for more than two decades now and I have seen the entire music industry growing and we have simultaneously grown with it. I have seen an era where CD's and cassettes have been made and promoted on various platforms to digitalization to songs being available on a click. Each passing day has been a learning procedure for us. We have moved on from what the youth in India wanted then, to their present day requirement. We have always tried to do something different, offer the audiences something new to view."

Speaking on how music is an important element in Hindi films, Vinod says, "Songs are like an important character in a film. When your song hits the right chord it helps in reaching our TG. Music plays a big role in marketing. With new and new mediums of communications coming every year, it is important to create and promote the music on these platforms." T-Series is also encouraging artists to come forward and make singles with the label. Vinod Bhanushali states, "Back in the days, we brought forward indi-pop albums like Deewana, Tera Chehra and others with several singers and composers. Few years ago, we decided to revisit and bring back singles. We are working with new talent, new ideas, and new concepts to bring newness to videos every day.

The team comes with various ideas to promote each song differently to give our audiences something new." The label re-introduced the singles era with several hits like Dheere Dheere, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Suit, Blue Eyes or recently like High Rated Gabru, Lahore, Vaaste, She Don't Know, Humnava Mere, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. Rigorous promotions have given the label a big leap forward in bringing back the days of music videos.

Becoming the No 1 channel on YouTube with more than 150million subscribers, Vinod expresses joy that Gulshan ji's dream to make a mark in the world is fulfilling. He says, "The subscribers and viewers on YouTube channel have grown over the years only because of the variety of content the viewers get there. Even today when you want to watch all old, classic or yester year songs, YouTube as medium has made it easier for consumers to view it on their platform. Research says, there is approximately 300 hours of content that's uploaded on YouTube per minute by all channels. But it is always good, quality content that gets a click / views. Our chance to become No.1 is mainly cause 'Content is King'."

Thanking his family for their immense love and support, Vinod Bhanushali says, "My wife Rinku, daughters Dhvani and Diya, are my biggest support system. They encourage me to fight all odds and give my best to life. My friends, family and entire T-Series family have helped me reach where I am."

