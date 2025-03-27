"Stop Being A Stooge": Kunal Kamra vs T-Series Over Eknath Shinde Parody Video

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday slammed Bollywood studio T-Series and alleged that his stand-up special "Naya Bharat", which has sparked a massive controversy over jokes targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was flagged for copyright violations on YouTube.

In a post on X, Mr Kamra shared a screenshot from YouTube showing that the "Naya Bharat" video, which was published on March 23, was blocked due to copyright restrictions.

The video will also not be able to generate revenue due to copyright claims, as the screenshot showed.

"Hello T-Series, stop being a stooge. Parody and Satire comes under fair use legally. I haven't used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song. If you take this video down every cover song/dance video can be taken down. Creators please take a note of it," he wrote.

"Having said that every monopoly in India is nothing short of Mafia so please watch/download this special before it's taken down. FYI - T- Series I stay in Tamil Nadu," Mr Kamra added.

Having said… pic.twitter.com/Q8HXl1UhMy — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 26, 2025

In the video, which has so far received more than 76 lakh views and nearly six lakh likes, Mr Kamra performed a parody of "Hawa Hawai" from "Mr India" to criticise Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The songs of "Mr India", which was released in 1987 and featured Anil Kapoor and late Sridevi, belong to the T-Series label.

T-Series said Mr Kamra did not take "any authorisation or approval" for its usage.

"Mr Kunal Kamra has not taken any authorisation or approval for the usage of the underlying musical work in the song. Hence, the content has been blocked for infringement of composition rights," the news agency PTI quoted a spokesperson as saying.

Row Over Kunal Kamra's Eknath Shinde Parody

In a show shot at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, Kunal Kamra had made some comments on Eknath Shinde without using his name. The comic made a satirical version of the song 'Bholi si surat' from the 1997 movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.

The song also had a mention of 'gaddar' (traitor), which was seen as a reference to Mr Shinde splitting the Shiv Sena in 2022 and joining hands with the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.

Hours after Mr Kamra's show was posted on YouTube, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club. The police had arrested 12 people affiliated with the Sena, who were later released on bail.

A case was also filed against Mr Kamra, who has said he is currently in Tamil Nadu.

The Mumbai Police, which is investigating the case, had summoned him on Tuesday but the comedian had sought a week's time to appear. On Wednesday, the police rejected his request and issued another summons.

Mr Shinde has alleged that Mr Kamra, who has refused to apologise and said he was ready to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action, targeted him as part of a 'supari' (contract) given to the comedian.