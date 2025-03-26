Meet Rahool Kanal, Shiv Sena Leader Who Led Studio Attack After Kunal Kamra Row

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal and 11 others for vandalising Habitat Studio, where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra recorded his latest video in which he referred to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor).

A local court granted them bail the same day.

Mr Kanal, a prominent youth leader, led the attack late Sunday night, allegedly in response to Kamra's parody song mocking the Deputy Chief Minister.

Defending his actions, Mr Kanal issued a warning to Mr Kamra. "This is just a trailer. If anybody says anything derogatory about our senior leader or our elders, we will not spare them. Whenever you [Mr Kamra] are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style," he said.

Who is Rahool Kanal?