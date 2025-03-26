Meet Rahool Kanal, Shiv Sena Leader Who Led Studio Attack After Kunal Kamra Row

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal and 11 others for vandalising Habitat Studio, where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra recorded his latest video in which he referred to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor).
A local court granted them bail the same day.
Mr Kanal, a prominent youth leader, led the attack late Sunday night, allegedly in response to Kamra's parody song mocking the Deputy Chief Minister.
Defending his actions, Mr Kanal issued a warning to Mr Kamra. "This is just a trailer. If anybody says anything derogatory about our senior leader or our elders, we will not spare them. Whenever you [Mr Kamra] are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style," he said.
Who is Rahool Kanal?
- Rahool Kanal is a social activist and philanthropist. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai in 2005, as per his LinkedIn account.
- Mr Kanal was a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and actively associated with the Shiv Sena (undivided)'s youth wing, Yuva Sena, for over a decade. He was the Social Media In-Charge of Shiv Sena.
- In July 2023, Rahool Kanal left Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction. He was appointed General Secretary of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
- He founded the 'I Love Mumbai' Foundation, where he serves as President. He was a trustee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust - one of India's most revered religious institutions. He is a member of the Education Committee at MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai). He is also the President of the Pickleball Association of Maharashtra.
- He owns Mumbai's 'Bhaijaanz restaurant', named after Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
