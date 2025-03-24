Sena Workers Ransack Hotel Where Comedian Made A Jibe At Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena workers have ransacked the office of "The Unicontinental Mumbai" - the site of the show during which stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra had mocked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The party members have also gathered at the Khar Police Station to file a complaint against him.

The comedian had sparked massive controversy over the weekend, referring to the Deputy Chief Minister as a "traitor" (Gaddar) during a performance at the hotel, located in Mumbai's Khar. He had used a modified version of a Hindi song from "Dil To Pagal Hai".

It was an allusion to the 2022 rebellion of Mr Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray, then Chief Minister and the chief of the undivided Shiv Sena.

His remarks drew strong backlash from the Shiv Sena, which has demanded his arrest.

Today, supporters and members of the party targetted the office of the "The Unicontinental Mumbai", where the show was held.

Mr Thackeray's son and Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, questioned the law and order situation in the state.

Mindhe's coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on eknath mindhe which was 100% true.



Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone.



Btw law and order in the state?



Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister... — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 23, 2025

Naresh Mhaske, the party's Lok Sabha MP from Thane, alleged that Kunal Kamra has accepted money from Uddhav Thackeray and is targeting Eknath Shinde.

"Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake. Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences," he added.

"We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," he added.

Mr Mhaske also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for circulating the video on X.

In a post on X, Mr Raut had said, "Kunal Kamra is a well-known writer and stand-up comedian. Kunal composed a parody song on Maharashtra's political scenario, which irked the Shinde gang and then ransacked the studio. Devendraji, you are a weak home minister".

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said he would show "Kamra his level" and asked him to apologise. "I am going to file an FIR against Kamra at MIDC police station," Mr Patel said.