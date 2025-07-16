Comedian Kunal Kamra Says He Feels "Divorced". There's No Wife In His Life Though

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has often courted controversy for his anti-establishment views.

The Mumbai-born comic, who is currently based out of Puducherry, has had his fair share of run-ins with the law -- be it the recent "gaddar" remark alluding to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde or facing contempt charges over a series of tweets criticising the Supreme Court for granting TV anchor Arnab Goswami interim bail.

On Tuesday, Kunal Kamra shared a tongue-in-cheek post on X alluding to his 'relationship' with several court cases.

"Relationship Status - 37, Male, Straight, Single, Never Married But Feel Divorced Because Of The Court Cases," he wrote on the microblogging site.

The comedian's post comes a week after the Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee decided to issue a show cause notice to Kunal Kamra. At the time, the comic responded via an Instagram Story saying, "Show-cause notice is your Privilege. Jokes are my Right".

On April 25, 2025, the Bombay High Court admitted Kunal Kamra's petition seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in the "gaddar" jibe case and directed the Mumbai Police not to arrest him.

Kunal Kamra, who often remains in the news for vocal stand on political and judicial matters, most recently courted controversy in March of this year after he performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, apparently referring to Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

After the video went viral on social media, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kunal Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Later, Kunal Kamra said he will not apologise for his comments and criticised the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.

