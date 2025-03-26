Kunal Kamra Gets 2nd Summons, Doubles Down With Digs On Nirmala Sitharaman

On a day the Mumbai Police sent him a second summons for his comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, comedian Kunal Kamra posted another satirical song, this time targeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The satirical take on the song 'Hawa Hawai' from the 1987 superhit film 'Mr India' was part of the original comedy special that was recorded at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar about a month ago and posted by Kunal Kamra on YouTube on Sunday. The comedian reposted the song on Wednesday with popcorn emojis, which was seen by many as a dig at the controversy which erupted late last year over the varying rates of GST (Goods and Services Tax) levied on the movie theatre snack.

In the video, the stand-up comic poked fun at the government over potholes, the digging up of roads for Metro construction, and bridge collapses. Stating that corporate employees pay higher taxes than the corporations they work for, the comedian shifted focus to Nirmala Sitharaman, whom he referred to as "sariwaali didi" and "Nirmala tai".

Second Summons

A case was filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel against Kunal Kamra over another satirical song in the show based on 'Bholi Si Surat' from the 1997 blockbuster 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. In the song, the comedian had - without naming him - made some comments on Mr Shinde. It also had a mention of 'gaddar' (traitor) which was seen as a reference to Mr Shinde splitting the Shiv Sena in 2022 and joining hands with the BJP, leading to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government losing power in Maharashtra.

The Mumbai Police, which is investigating the case, had summoned Mr Kamra on Tuesday but the comedian had sought a week's time to appear. On Wednesday, the police rejected the request and issued another summons to Mr Kamra.

Tuesday's Post

The comedian had appeared defiant even after the first summons had been issued, posting a video on Tuesday with shots of Shiv Sena workers vandalising the Habitat Comedy Club overlaid with yet another satirical song from his comedy special.

Changing the words of "Hum Honge Kamyaab" (we shall overcome) to "Hum Honge Kangaal" (we will be bankrupt), Mr Kamra overlaid the lyrics with shots of Sena workers vandalising the Habitat Comedy Club, throwing chairs and leaving photos and documents on some stairs.

The post also featured a clip of Shiv Sena Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal, one of the 12 people affiliated to the Sena who were arrested for ransacking the studio. Using a popular movie dialogue, Mr Kanal had told news agency ANI that this (an apparent reference to the vandalism) was only a trailer and the picture was yet to come.

'People's Mandate'

Hitting out at Mr Kamra and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, Mr Shinde said the people's decisive mandate in favour of the alliance consisting of his Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction had settled the debate on who the real "traitor" was.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday, Mr Shinde said, "You keep calling me 'gaddar, gaddar', you will soon have to close the 'daar' (door in Marathi) of your party."