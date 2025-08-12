Centre Introduces Bill To Amend Insolvency Law In Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the insolvency law.

After the introduction, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was referred to a select committee of the House following a request from the minister.

The insolvency law is being implemented by the Corporate Affairs Ministry, which is also helmed by Sitharaman.

The Code, introduced in 2016, has undergone six legislative interventions since its enactment and the last amendment was made in 2021.

